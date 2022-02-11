Soccer doubleheaders are nothing new for University High. But of course, this time it means more.
The Cubs host Division III semifinals starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at UHS' Gill Stadium. At stake are berths in the LHSAA’s Division III finals set for Tuesday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.
“You’ve got two pretty equal teams playing each other, that is for sure,” U-High boys coach Chris Mitchell said. “Both teams like to attack. We can score goals and have a more attacking mindset. They (Lusher) are the same.
“Somebody is going to have to bend a little bit. Which team will be the aggressor throughout and who will concede just a bit? We will have to see how that plays out.”
The two U-High teams lead a contingent of eight local teams set to play semifinal contests on Saturday either at home or on the road. Catholic High and the U-High girls are the area’s No. 1 playoff seeds and are both defending champions.
The UHS girls (15-3-4) play No. 5 Hannan (15-5-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday at U-High’s Gill Stadium. The second-seeded Cubs (20-2-3) meet No. 3 Lusher Charter (23-3-2), the defending champion, in the boys game that follows at 6:30 p.m.
Catholic (17-0-1) hosts No. 4 Alexandria (19-2-2) for a Division I semifinal at 6 p.m.
Two other teams, third-seeded Episcopal boys and No. 2 seeded St. Joseph’s Academy girls also host semifinals. The Dutchtown boys and girls in Division I and the Division III St. Michael girls travel for their semifinal contests.
“They’re a very, very talented team,” U-High girls coach Melissa Ramsey said of Hannan. “It was a last-second win for us the last time we played.
“We play similar styles, but Hannan is very athletic and that sets than apart from most teams. We both like to play long ball and possess the ball at times. This is very good matchup.”
The U-High girls were forced to adjust their lineup last month when standout Lily Mittendorf suffered a season-ending injury. Ramsey said Annabelle Meiners and London Ladnor share the role that Mittendorf played.
There is a contrast for the U-High boys, who have scored 101 goals this season and 16 in their last two matches. Charlie Garrison, Hill Mittendorf and Ryder Holcomb are the top goals scorers for UHS boys.
Third time a charm?
Though the storylines are a little different, but both Episcopal and SJA and third-try scenario in play.
The third-seeded Knights (18-5-1) finished as the Division IV boys runners-up the last two years. In No. 10 Newman (11-8-3), they face a notable obstacle ahead of another title-game berth/chance at redemption. Game time at 2 p.m. Saturday at EHS.
“Newman plays one of the toughest schedules, which makes them a lower seed than they should be,” EHS coach Kiran Booluck said. “They are always one of the top teams in this division.”
The teams also have playoff history too — Episcopal beat the Greenies to win a Division III title in 2013.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s (19-1-3) hopes its third trip to the Division I girls semifinals is the charm. The Redstickers host No. 5 Northshore (22-3-0), the defending Division I champion, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Burbank Soccer Complex Field 4.
Local semifinal schedule
Boys
Saturday
Division I
No. 4 Alexandria (19-2-2) at No. 1 Catholic (17-0-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Dutchtown (12-4-5) at No. 3 St. Paul’s (16-1-5), 5:30 p.m.
Division III
No. 3 Lusher Charter (23-3-2) at No. 2 University (20-2-3), 6:30 p.m.
Division IV
No. 10 Newman (11-8-3) at No. 3 Episcopal (18-5-1), 2 p.m.
Girls
Saturday
Division I
No. 5 Dutchtown (18-5-1) vs. No. 1 Dominican (27-0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Pan American
No. 3 Northshore (22-3-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy (19-1-3), 5:30 p.m. at Burbank Field 4
Division III
No. 5 Archbishop Hannan (15-5-3) at No. 1 University (15-3-4), 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 3 St. Michael (15-4-5) at No. 2 Loyola Prep (14-5-4), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Messner Stadium-Shreveport