Another week, but much the same refrain.
A total of 10 local/area teams are bound for Lake Charles and the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament that begins Monday at Burton Coliseum.
Last week, a group of 10 local girls teams were part of the LHSAA’s girls tourney. The group of boys teams is led by five defending champions — Walker (Class 5A), Madison Prep (3A), Scotlandville (Division I), The Dunham School (Division III) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division V).
University High (Division II) and Episcopal (Division III) were runners-up a year ago. Division I Catholic was a semifinalist. Class 2A Port Allen and Runnels of Division V each return to the tourney for the first time since 2008.
Basketball builds ties that bind and there are plenty mixed mixed among this group.
“I am a Baton Rouge guy and I am about all our teams,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “We play each other and I think that makes all of us better. I have respect for so many coaches here and have friendships with them. So I think this is great.”
Port Allen (23-12) tips off the week. The seventh-seeded Pelicans play No. 6 Lake Arthur (28-5) in a Class 2A semifinal set for 8 p.m. Monday.
Baton Rouge’s biggest semifinal days at the tourney will be Wednesday with three games each. Included in that group is an all-local Division I semifinal set for 1:15 p.m. Thursday between top-seeded Scotlandville (32-2) and No. 5 Catholic (28-5).
They are traditions to note. They start Tuesday when defending Division V champion and top seed Jehovah-Jireh (35-6) takes on No. 4 Northside Christian (23-12) at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. No. 3 seed Runnels (31-14) opens the action at 11:30 a.m. against second-seeded Crescent City (24-13).
“Getting to the tournament was our goal,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “We’ve been in the quarters the last couple of years and it really is huge for us. We’ve played Crescent City in the quarters and know what to expect.”
Top-seeded Dunham (26-5) and No. 3 Episcopal (27-5) were the Division III finalists last year and they will face two other teams that return. The Tigers take on No. 4 Riverside Academy (15-16) at 11:30 a.m., followed by Episcopal vs. No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (22-11) at 1:15 p.m.
“Very proud of our district with three teams still in it with us, Episcopal and Port Allen,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “And when you look at these four teams in our group, it is a group that has been on this level for a few years, dating back to before the split. This is four solid programs.”
At 4:45 p.m., top-seeded University High (19-12) meets No. 4 St. Thomas More (19-10) for a rematch of last year’s title game. The Cubs have been in eight straight LHSAA tourneys.
Scotlandville can extend its streak of title-game appearances to an incredible 10 in a row with a win over Catholic on Thursday. The teams met early in the season and Catholic won by six.
“I’m excited for my guys, because no one thought they could do what they’ve done after we graduated the most decorated player in school history (LSU’s Ja’Vonte Smart),” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Catholic is a talented and athletic team. We look forward to playing them again.”
The other two defending champions, 5A Walker and 3A Madison Prep, play back-to-back Thursday games. Third-seeded Walker (28-9) meets No. 2 Ouachita Parish (32-5) at 4:45 p.m. No. 4 Madison Prep (30-7) plays top-seeded Sophie B. Wright (32-3). The teams split their regular season games. MPA has won four straight titles — one each in 1A and 2A sandwiched around two 2A crowns.are