Denham Springs vs. St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
LAST SEASON: Denham Springs beat St. Amant 17-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: QB John McDaniel, RB Ray McKneely, LB Omari Warren, S Brayden Bourgeois; ST. AMANT: LB Sam McCorkle, FS Evan Bourgeois, OT Kaleb Rock, RB Reggie Sims.
NOTEWORTHY: With a 2019 win, DSHS snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series that dates back to 1947 with St. Amant holding a 12-4 advantage … the two teams did not for 20 years, from 1999 to 2019 … it is the Yellow Jacket debut for coach Brett Beard … Sims was among the offensive leaders for St. Amant last year.
Fontainebleau at Walker
7 p.m. at WHS
LAST SEASON: Fontainebleau won 48-34
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FONTAINEBLEAU: RB Iverson Celestine, RB Josh Bailey, LB Colin Gagnon; WALKER: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LB Braylan Lewis, WR Jaden Williams, DL Zach Zimm.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker’s Williams is one of Louisiana’s top senior prospects, is not committed to a college yet and is coming off a junior year in which he had 1,272 receiving yards… FHS’ Celestine is a Tulane commitment who is on the verge of eclipsing the 4,000 career rushing yards barrier.
Istrouma vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
LAST SEASON: Madison Prep beat Istrouma 53-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ISTROUMA: RB Le’Veon Moss, DB Travis Wright, ATH Ty’Quawn Stewart, WR Yaman Jackson; MADISON PREP: RB Ben Stewart, QB Zeon Chriss, DB/WR Tyrell Raby, SS Ny’len Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: Want college prospects? This game features several, including MPA’s Raby, a senior who committed to Memphis over the summer … MPA QB Zeon Chriss and Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss are among the among the top juniors around … Moss ran for 1,252 yards last season for the Indians, while Chriss accounted for over 3,000 passing yards.
Parkview Baptist at Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium
LAST SEASON: Parkview beat The Dunham School 18-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: QB Roman Mula, WR/DB Christian Williams, LB Ian Pourciau, ATH Andre Haynes; DUNHAM: DE Johnny Green, DB Braylen Titus, WR Jordan Dupre, RB Kalante Wilson.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game between south Baton Rouge schools located just a few miles apart … Wilson led Dunham in a rushing last season as a sophomore … Parkview LB/RB Ian Pourciau committed to Navy over the summer … The Eagles’ Mula passed for 837 yards last season.
St. Augustine at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
LAST SEASON: did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AUGUSTINE: QB Kendell Sampson, RB Albert Quest V, DL Byron Turner; ZACHARY: WR Chris Hilton Jr., WR Kenson Tate, LB Elijah Hill, DB Ralph Walker.
NOTEWORTHY: The first meeting between the two schools came about because both teams were originally scheduled to play out-of-state opponents Week 3, which did not mesh with COVID-19 LHSAA schedule … Holstein is Zachary’s first new starter at QB in four years … The father of ZHS’ Walker attended St. Aug. … St. Aug’s Turner is a Florida State commitment.
University vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
LAST SEASON: Catholic beat University 30-25
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: RB Derrick Graham, DB/WR Jardin Gilbert, LB Micah Davey, WR/DB Trevor Evans; CATHOLIC: RB George Hart, WR Shelton Sampson Jr., LB Mikey Albarado, DL Christian Mannino.
NOTEWORTHY: The Class 5A/Division I Bears broke through and beat the 3A/Division II Cubs last season after losses in 2017 and 2018 … Head coaches Gabe Fertitta of Catholic and Andy Martin of UHS were assistant coaches on the same staff for Dale Weiner at Catholic … Davey is the son of ex-LSU QB Rohan Davey.