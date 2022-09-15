Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor.
Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
Istrouma (3-0, 2-0) built a 42-6 lead before allowing two scores late in the fourth quarter.
Broadmoor (1-2, 1-1) was led by quarterback Niam Morehouse. He completed 8 of 21 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and ran 12 times for 47 yards.
How it was won
Istrouma took control in the first half when it ran out to a 28-6 lead.
Trailing 7-6, Broadmoor drove to a first down at the Istrouma 18 late in the first quarter. From there the drive stalled, and Morehouse’s pass over the middle on fourth-and-6 fell incomplete.
On Istrouma’s ensuing drive, Broadmoor appeared to have the Indians stopped. Istrouma lined up for a 35-yard field goal try on fourth-and-7, but the Bucs jumped offsides. The Indians offense came back out and picked up the first down on a handoff to Miggins.
Miggins scored on a 9-yard run on the next play to give Istrouma a 14-6 lead.
Istrouma stretched its lead to 21-6 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Lemoine Brady, and added a score just before halftime. Brady threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Michael Dempsey with seven seconds left.
Players of the game
Lemoine Brady, Istrouma: Brady played with poise leading the Indians back after falling behind early. He led Istrouma on four first-half touchdown drives in five possessions. His best pass of the game came in the closing seconds of the half when he led Dempsey on a crossing route that turned into a 51-yard touchdown. Brady was 14 of 20 for 198 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Notable
• Broadmoor surprised Istrouma on the first play of the game. Morehouse pitched to running back Kennith Hawkins, who passed down the right sideline to Chris Morgan after he got behind the Indians defense. The play went for 80 yards and a touchdown.
• The game evoked memories of past District 6-4A games between Broadmoor and Istrouma. The schools competed for district titles as 6-4A members in the 1970s when Bob Carter coached Broadmoor and Leon McGraw led Istrouma.