LAKE CHARLES — White Castle got past a big hurdle by advancing to Class 1A girls state semifinals. But the seventh-seeded Bulldogs saw their playoff joyride end at the hands of a familiar foe.
Delhi surged ahead in the fourth quarter for a 38-34 win Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.
It was the first of two 1A semifinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament Wednesday. Sixth-seeded Delhi advanced to the 1A final for the third straight season and meets the winner of Wednesday's second semifinal between No. 4 Merryville and No. 1 North Central. It marked the second straight year the Bears eliminated WCHS. The teams met in the regionals a year ago.
Seventh-seeded White Castle (17-15) controlled the game early, leading most of the first quarter and taking a 12-9 lead into the second period. But the Bulldogs struggled offensively the rest of the way, scoring only 22 points over the final three quarters.
“Early on we were passing the ball and getting the shots we wanted,” White Castle coach Khary Carrell said. “In the second half we did not do that and I thought we took a few possessions off. In championship basketball, that’s something you just can't do.”
White Castle led 27-26 at the end of the third quarter. Delhi (26-9) took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Tyreonna Powell with seven minutes left. White Castle made just 2 of 13 field goal attempts in the quarter, the second coming at the final buzzer.
Powell had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Delhi. UL-Monroe signee Tasionna McDowell had six points and 17 rebounds.
“Everyone has a role to play every game and sometimes that means McDowell scores 30 and sometimes just six,” Delhi coach Emily Anderson said. “She had 17 rebounds and kept the team up when we were getting down.”
Taylar Wesley had 12 points and 13 rebounds for White Castle. Kardae Gales and Jai’breon Brown each scored eight points.
Carrell said the loss won’t take away from the team’s accomplishments.
“Our big goal for the year was to get past that second round hurdle, that is where we lost to Delhi last year. We were able to do that, then beat the number two seed (East Iberville in the quarterfinal round) and get to the state tournament. Anytime you set a goal and reach it, that is a great feeling. It was huge for our program to make it to the state tournament," Carrell said. "When I took over we had eight or nine girls on the team, girls at White Castle didn't want to participate.
"We had two seniors this year and a junior, but a lot of the team are freshmen, sophomores even seventh and eighth graders. Now we can have confidence in the program going forward. We had great camaraderie this year. Everyone talked about getting past that second round and we did it.”