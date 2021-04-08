Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 145.5. 2, Zachary 135. 3, Episcopal 85.5. 4, Dutchtown 52. 5, Walker 51. 6, West Feliciana 44. 7, E.D. White 41. 8, Jewel Sumner 35.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 56-1. 2, Prince Edwards, Catholic, 52-3. 3, Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 51-0.
High jump: 1, Christopher Hilton, Zachary, 6-8. 2, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 5-9. 3, Matthew Perkins, Zachary, 5-7.
Long jump: 1, Jaden Williams, Walker, 22-9 1/4. 2, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-11 3/4. 3, Bennett Saia, Catholic, 21-4 3/4.
Discus: 1, Gerard Lorio, Catholic, 147-0. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 146-7. 3, Sam Cole, Catholic, 137-2.
Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 191-5. 2, Caleb Marcantel, 172-5. 3, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 168-7.
Triple jump: 1, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 43-10. 2, Bennett Saia, Catholic, 43-8 1/4. 3, Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 41-6 1/4.
Pole vault: 1, Todd Collins, Walker, 12-9. 2, Chandler Achord, West Feliciana, 12-3. 3, Luke Neale, Dutchtown, 11-3.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Dutchtown 1:27.91. 2, Catholic 1:29.55. 3, Zachary West Feliciana 1:30.79.
1,600 meters: 1, Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 4:19.69. 2, Reece Shelby, E.D. White, 4:21.10. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 4:22.83.
110 hurdles: 1, Dominic Henry, Jewel Sumner, 16.06. 2, Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 15.29. 3, David Duggins, Episcopal, 15.75.
100: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.71. 2, Christopher Hilton, Zachary, 10.85. 3, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 10.96.
800: 1, Lejaune George, Zachary, 1:59.91. 2, Max Guillot, Catholic, 2:00.77. 3, Zach Morgan, Catholic, 2:01.47.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 41.51. 2, Walker 42.87. 3, West Feliciana 43.37.
400: 1, Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 49.99. 2, Shannon Helaire, Catholic, 50.80. 3, Britton LeBlanc, Catholic, 51.53.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic 8:10.68. 2, E.D. White 8:48.15. 3, Zachary 8:43.28.
300 hurdles: 1, Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 40.07. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 40.07. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 41.42.
200: 1, Christopher Hilton, Zachary, 21.33. 2, Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 21.73. 3, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 22.01.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.72. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:39.78. 3, Braeden Methvin, E.D. White, 9:56.01.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:25.88. 2, Jewel Sumner 3:31.64. 3, Zachary 3:35.05.
Outstanding Track Performer: Christopher Hilton, Zachary
Co-Outstanding Field Performers: Clayton Braud, Episcopal; Oliver Jack, Episcopal
Girls
Team totals: 1, Zachary 161. 2, St. Joseph’s Academy 133. 3, E.D. White 74. 4, Episcopal 73. 5, Dutchtown 60. 6, Walker 50. 7, West Feliciana 38.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-8. 2, Briane Bankston, Zachary, 34-1. 3, Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 31-1.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-1. 2, Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 4-11. Lillian Waguespack, Walker 4-11.
Long jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-3 3/4. 2, Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 17-7 1/2. 3, Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 17-6.
Discus: 1, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 121-11. 2, Haviland Forbes, St. Joseph’s, 89-0. 3, Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 88-1.
Javelin: 1, Anna Ferrand, Walker, 135-8. 2, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph’s, 131-9. 3, Brianna Bankston, Zachary, 128-7.
Triple jump: 1, Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 36-9 1/4. 2, Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 35-10 1/2. 3, Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 34-10 1/2.
Pole vault: 1, Laura DeGravelle, E.D. White, 11-3. 2, Evyn Fitzgerald, Walker, 10-4. 3, Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 9-9.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Zachary 1:40.58. 2, Dutchtown 1:45.35. 3, St. Joseph’s 1:45.63.
1,600 meters: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 5:08.41. 2, Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 5:15.67. 3, Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 5:36.28.
100 hurdles: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.97. 2, Kayli Jackson, Zachary, 15.21. 3, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 16.08.
100: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.10. 2, Meghan Joshua, Dutchtown, 12.70. 3, Ja’myia Woodall, Zachary, 12.74.
800: 1, Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 2:23.14. 2, Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph’s, 2:23.85. 3, Elise Jones, St. Joseph’s, 2:27.43.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 48.72. 2, Dutchtown 49.55. 3, Episcopal 51.78.
400: 1, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 55.83. 2, Haley Jones, St. Joseph’s, 57.94. 3, Aneace Scott, Walker, 1:01.05.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 10:00.42. 2, E.D. White 10:06.12. 3, Episcopal 10:24.27.
300 hurdles: 1, Daila Young, Episcopal, 47.11. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 47.84. 3, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 48.18.
200: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 25.21. 2, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 25.76. 3, Ja’myia Woodall, Zachary, 26.34.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:24.83. 2, Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 11:51.73. 3, Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 12:18.92.
4x400 relay: 1, Zachary 4:06.29. 2, St. Joseph’s 4:07.07. 3, E.D. White 4:09.58.
Outstanding Track Performer: Ariane Linton, Dutchtown
Outstanding Field Performer: Frances Oliver, Episcopal