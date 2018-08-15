It is fair to say Gauthier Amedee rode a wave of emotion and elation all the way to Shelby, N.C., after winning the Mid-South Regional title Sunday.
Earning a berth in the American Legion World Series is the chance of the lifetime for the Gonzales Post 81 team. Ultimately, it is another tournament — one Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet believes his team can win.
“We’ve told them they were the best team in the last tournament we played in and we expect them to be the best team in this tournament,” Luquet said. “They have to go out and do the things they have done all summer.”
Gauthier Amedee (41-6) plays Braintree, Mass., (27-7) at noon Thursday to help open the six-day tournament at 7,000-seat Veteran’s Field-Keeter Stadium. It is GA’s first series appearance since 2013. Games will be shown on ESPN3.
There was little time for the Wombats to celebrate the regional win. The team made up of players from four Ascension Parish-based schools boarded a bus early Monday and arrived in Shelby in time for two days of pre-game activities. A Wednesday morning practice gave players the chance to work out a little “nervous energy.”
The last time the Wombats played in the ALWS it also was in Shelby. Since then, the format has changed. Instead of playing a traditional double-elimination tournament, the eight teams are divided into “Stars” and “Stripes” pools. Gauthier Amedee is part of the Stripes pool and faces Wilmington, Del., at 3 p.m. Friday and Dubuque County, Iowa, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in pool play. The top pool-play teams advance to a single elimination bracket Monday with the final set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Getting out of pool play is the important thing now,” Luquet said. “The team that won it last year had a 1-2 record in pool play. They got in based on runs scored and then they won it.”
Jack Merrifield (2-1) is scheduled to get the start for the Wombats. Merrifield is hitting .384 with four home runs, 49 RBIs and 40 runs scored for Gauthier Amedee team that is hitting .362. Outfielder Mason Zeringue leads the team with a .494 batting average but will likely be limited to pinch hitting duties because of a knee injury suffered in the state tourney last month.
Outfielder Zane Zepphuar is batting .437 with two homers, 41 RBIs and 44 runs scored. Ace Dwain Guice (8-1) is not available to pitch Thursday because he pitched one of the two Sunday games. Layton Lee (6-1) and Chad Kennedy (5-0) also are part of Gauthier’s 11-man pitching staff.
“We come from a strong region that traditionally does well in this tournament and we expect to continue that,” Luquet said. “This is something special. You can look around and imagine what it might be like to have 7,000 fans in here. I expect we may have that when we play Saturday night.”
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES APPEARANCES
Gonzales, LA (Gautreau-Williams Post 81)
Year Site Record
1988 Middletown, CT (0-2)
1989 Millington, TN (3-2)
1991 Boyertown, PA (3-2)
1992 Fargo, ND (1-2)
1996 Roseburg, OR (4-2) (Lost to Yardley, PA 6-3 in Championship game)
2013 Shelby, NC (2-2)