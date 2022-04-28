Call it the meet within the meet. As expected, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy won the team titles at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet held Thursday at Zachary High.
But the story of fastest times and who claimed the most top three finishes to qualify for next week’s Ochsner/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships was just as compelling.
“This meet is all about survive and advance,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said. “Last year we were upset at the end of this meet. This year we figured it out, qualified well and got team title … we’ll take that.”
The Bears finished with 137 points. Zachary (101) and Dutchtown (68) were next. St. Joseph’s tallied 152 points and placed ahead of Scotlandville (114) and Baton Rouge High (86). It is the third straight regional title for SJA.
“We qualified just about everybody we thought we could,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “And we did it the SJA way … not a lot of dollar bills, but a lot of nickels and dimes with second and third places. It will be interesting to see what happens next week.”
Scotlandville made the most of its second-place finish with hurdler Makeriah Harris helping to lead the way. Harris won the 100 hurdles (14.16 seconds), 300 hurdles (42.28) was second to teammate Sade Gray in the 200. She finished her night by running a leg on the Hornets’ winning 4x400 relay.
Catholic’s Louis Rudge equaled Harris heat with wins in the 110 (14.30) and 300 hurdles (38.14). The Bears also picked up wins from Grant Griffin in the shot put, Paul Cattalanato in the javelin and Gerard Lorio (discus).
St. Joseph’s scored 46 points with Ava Riche and Simone Castellucio in the field. Riche won the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches and the long jump (18-3). She was second to Castelluccio in the the triple jump (39-2 1/2). Castelluccio was second in the long jump.
Zachary's Rhen Langley (1,600, 3,200) was another notable double winner. one of the best races was the 800 meters won by ZHS' Lajaunie George in 1:55.49, edging Catholic's Winston DeCuir, who later came back to the 400 in a impressive time of 46.90 seconds.
UL signee Laila Guy won the shot put (42 feet, 7 ¾ inches) and discus (124-11). Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson, who came in with the state’s best marks, suffered a should injury while placing second in the shot.