Whether it the scorching start from Parkview Baptist or the torrid finish to the first half from St. Michael the Archangel, Saturday’s showdown between to the state’s top two teams in the Division III’s soccer power ratings left everyone wanting a little more.
They’ll both have to wait for a possible rematch in the state playoffs when No. 1 St. Michael and No. 2 Parkview, who were both missing several players because of COVID-19 protocols, battled to a 2-2 draw in a District 5-III match played at Parkview Baptist under drizzly conditions.
“It was a tough game,” Parkview Baptist soccer coach Raphael Nunes, who watched the game from the parking lot in his truck because of COVID-19 protocols. “It isn’t a terrible result.”
Parkview Baptist (9-1-3, 1-0-1 in district) put St. Michael (10-3-5, 1-0-1) on its heels with goals from Chelsea Holden and Karsyn Marchand in the first five minutes of play. Holden floated in a 25-yard free kick into the right corner of the goal, while Marchand’s ground shot on the slick turf wasn’t secured by St. Michael goalkeeper Kristen Rudge.
Rudge rebounded the remainder of the match, registering five of her seven saves in the first half.
“Both teams were missing tons of players,” St. Michael coach Phillip Silverman said. “I think the result is what it is. You can’t say you ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’. This is the result that you have.”
St. Michael came to life offensively over the final 25 minutes of the first half and made it 2-2 before halftime.
Southeastern Louisiana signee Maggie Denison scored her team-high 20th goal of the season, driving down the middle of the field and beating three defenders with a shot from 20 yards out into the lower left corner of the goal at the 35th minute.
The Warriors pulled even in the 38th minute Maggie Denison pushed the ball up the right sideline, got inside of her defender and crossed the ball to Morgan Walsh, who scored on a ground shot into the right corner.
“This was an opportunity for them to show me that they had it and I was very impressed,” Silverman said. “We had some kids that stepped up that hadn’t gotten a lot of minutes this year.”
Parkview goalkeeper Gabriella Coscio, who collected 14 saves, had her biggest early in the second half when she stopped a direct kick from seven yards out.
The Eagles, who were outshot 18-11 in chances on goal, had two one on one opportunities go awry. Holden hit the far post from 15 yards out in the 53rd minute and sent a shot over the crossbar in the 70th minute when Rudge came off her line.
“We were both missing a few players, so I’m proud of the girls,” Nunes said. “It should be a great match the next time when both teams have everyone back.”