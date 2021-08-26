A little bit of defense and Herman Brister’s tipped field goal try turned out to be just what Southern Lab needed Thursday night.
The Kittens struggled to slow down Amite, but came up with their first stop with four minutes left to play before holding on for a 22-20 win in jamboree action at Southern’s A.W. Mumford stadium.
Amite took a 20-14 lead on Jalen Robinson’s 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:46 left to play. Shawn Bates returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for the tying touchdown, and Angelo Izzard connected with Ashton Raymond for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
The Lab defense stiffened, and forced Amite to attempt its first punt of the game. A high snap over the head of punter Christian Smith gave the Kittens possession at the AHS 16, but they turned the ball over on downs.
With 1:20 left, Amite moved out to the Lab 47 where Robinson’s 22-yard completion and a 15-yard personal foul left the Warriors with a 27-yard field goal try to win the game.
Brister came off the left edge and tipped Liam Adamson’s kick, which fluttered left of the goal post as Lab held on.
“We have to clean it up defensively,” Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “If we want to win a championship, we can’t have just two possessions in the first quarter. I’m extremely proud of the kids for the way they fought, but there were too many penalties. This game shouldn’t have been this close.”
For the contest, Lab was penalized 11 times for 102 yards. Four of the penalties gave Amite first downs. Another penalty nullified Izzard’s 46-yard pass to Darren Morris that would have given Lab a first down at the AHS 3.
Izzard finished having completed 3 of 8 passes for 72 yards. He also rushed five times for 23 yards and two touchdowns. Morris had receptions of 48 and 18 yards before leaving the game with cramps.
Robinson was the catalyst for Amite completing 10 of 17 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
In the first half, Amite led 15-8 after running 20 plays while the Kittens managed only eight. Lab got the ball to start the second, and went 55 yards in six plays to tie the game. From the AHS 17, Izzard scrambled into the end zone after dropping back to pass.
Amite came back with a 10-play, 63-yard drive to grab a 20-14 lead. The drive was aided early on by a roughing-the-passer penalty.