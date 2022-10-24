The Capital City Volleyball Officials Association presented St. Amant with its 2022 sportsmanship award before the match began. Moments later, the Gators made their move on another prize — a victory over rival Dutchtown.
A resounding 25-8 Set 1 victory set the tone for St. Amant to complete a 3-0 sweep in the Division I, District 6 contest played Monday night at St. Amant.
“What an exciting, very unexpected evening,” St. Amant coach Chandra Ewen said. “I am ridiculously impressed right now. As a matter of fact, I’m speechless and that does not happen very often.
“That is probably the best we played all season. The way they worked together ... we had not played as a team like that until tonight.”
The 11th-seeded Gators (20-11, 8-1) won the other sets by scores 25-17 and 25-23 over the Griffins (25-9, 8-1), who were seeded No. 3 in the LHSAA’s most recent Division I power ratings last week.
“We were focused … I think we had so much anger bottled up from the last time we played them that we just put it out there,” Amaya Evans said. “We knew we could play better.”
Evans led St. Amant with 14 kills. Jessica Jones added 29 assists and 6 service aces, while Maddie Ladner had 10 digs. The loss snapped an eight-match winning streak for the Griffins. Kendall Davis (7 kills), Maggie Sanchez (9 assists) and Alexa Womack (7 digs) led Dutchtown.
Dutchtown was penalized for being out of rotation early in the first set. The Gators took the early advantage and ran with it. After a Griffin hitting error gave SAHS 10-5 lead, forcing DTHS coach Patrick Ricks to call a time out.
With Jones serving, the Gators scored 7 straight points. Jones had 2 aces and Kayla Robinson added 2 kills to power the surge. Ladner added 3 aces in the first set win.
Dutchtown grabbed the lead early in the second set but could not hold onto it. A DTHS hitting error tied the score at 9-9.
The Gators scored 3 straight points and never trailed again. Dutchtown quickly got back within 2 points at 12-10. St. Amant maintained a steady advantage the rest of the way.
Robinson, who added 9 kills, and Evans each had a kill and Jones had two aces to close out a 25-17 Set 2 victory.
There was more back-an-forth in the final set in which Dutchtown held a slim lead most of the way. It was three times in the final sequence —including at 22-22 and 23-23.
A Griffin error gave the St. Amant the edge and a kill by Gabi Saucier ended it with a kill from the left side.
“I saw glimpses of this from them (St. Amant) a couple of weeks ago,” Dutchtown’s Ricks said. “I knew if they pulled everything together it would be a really good match. "Tonight, they controlled the net and passed well … that is how you win.”