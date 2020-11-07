ST. AMANT — It had the look and feel of a match worthy of taking place on a bigger stage.
When St. Amant and Fontainebleau high schools crossed paths for the second time in more than a month, it was the Gators that capped a memorable encounter with a five-set victory.
This time it was No. 11 Fontainebleau returning the favor by overcoming a one-set deficit and extending the match to five sets — capturing the final two sets 25-23, 15-11 — to eliminate No. 6 St. Amant in the Division I state regional volleyball playoffs Saturday at the Gold Dome.
St. Amant (18-7) led 2-1 in the match with wins in the first (25-22) and third sets (25-18), while Fontainebleau won what proved to be a pivotal second set (25-23).
“I think both teams left it on the floor,” Fontainebleau coach Kaci Mule’ said. “Our goal was to come and leave it on the floor. They played with a lot of heart.”
Fontainebleau (17-10) advances to Thursday’s state tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner to face No. 3 St. Joseph's Academy in quarterfinal action.
St. Amant had its string of 10 straight state-tournament appearances snapped.
“For this team and these (five) seniors, it was a fun team,” St. Amant coach Allison Didier Leake said. “It was a team that got along very well. These seniors have been some of the best leaders we’ve had a while.”
Senior Grace Duplechein was spectacular in her final match with a career-high 28 kills to go with 16 assists, 12 digs and two blocks. Fellow seniors Zoe Richard (14 kills) and Olivia Rome (30 assists, five aces) turned in solid efforts.
Both coaches were agreement on the match’s turning point.
That took place in the second set and St. Amant holding a 16-8 lead which could have resulted in a commanding 2-0 lead.
The Gators capped a 9-1 run after a combined block from Amaya Evans and Ja’Lynn Davenport for a side out that made it 16-8.
St. Amant steadily lost its grip on the lead, the combination of errors and improved play for Fontainebleau that was able to get back into the set with a 5-0 run.
The Bulldogs’ run reached 8-2 to pull even at 20-20 and took the lead for good on an attacking error and Abby Hunt’s block gave her team the win.
Hunt topped Fontainebleau with 21 kills and five blocks, Katy Hollinsworth added 12 kills and Caroline Forest 22 digs.
Both the fourth and fifth sets were tied but it was Fontainebleau which finished strong. The Bulldogs closed the fourth on a 6-3 run and followed with a 5-1 spurt in the deciding set with Hollinsworth smashing down a short return.
“When you have a lead and up eight, we got comfortable and lost focus and lost momentum,” Leake said. “We knew what they had, and we prepared. You have to perform. Our upperclassmen did a great job. I think our underclassmen got a little overwhelmed.”
Said Mule’: “That second set was the key point in the match turning around to come back from eight points. When I called a timeout, I reminded them that they had to leave it on the floor, that was no more tomorrow.”