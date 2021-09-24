Green Oaks arrived about an hour before its game with second-ranked Zachary on Friday night. The Shreveport-based Giants soon found out that the Zachary offense was ready and waiting.
Class 5A Zachary averaged 13.3 yards per carry while racing out to a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to a 52-6 victory Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
“We challenged our guys all week. We told them to not let the craziness and distractions of homecoming or playing a lower classification team effect their play,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We did not want to sputter coming out the gate.
“We wanted to execute, get out of the game without any injuries and play a lot of people. We did all that.”
Green Oaks won the toss and opted to defer to the second half. Connor Wisham returned the opening kickoff 51 yards and then scored on a 14-yard run, giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the nondistrict game.
Zachary (4-0) scored quickly and efficiently, needing just 1:50 total off the clock to score 28 first-quarter points. Wisham scored three touchdowns on just four first-half carries.
Texas A&M commitment Eli Holstein completed six of his first half passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Holstein finished nine of nine for 168 yards and the two first-half TDs.
The game’s other high-profile player, LSU commitment De’Coldest Crawford, made the most of limited opportunities with four catches for 52 yards that accounted for three of the Giants’ six first downs.
Freshman QB Tovoras Lee completed nine of 14 passes for 125 yards, including a 61-yard TD pass in forth quarter for the Giants.
“They (Zachary) are a real good 5A team,” Crawford said. “We have a lot of freshmen and this is a game we can learn from. I was able to make some plays and show what I could do.”
The Broncos limited Green Oaks (0-3) to 64 yards of offense in the first half. Zachary had two special teams TDs called back by penalties. However, a 71-yard interception return for a TD by Emari Sibley was part of the first-half offensive surge.
“I give credit to the coaches,” Sibley said. “They game-planned with us all week and put us in position to make plays. All we had to was execute. And the interception? I was blessed to be in position to get it.”
The teams played most of the final three quarters with a running clock. Jhatori Sanders Sanders scored the Broncos’ final TD on a four-yard run in the third period and kicker Kellen Conachen added a 35-yard field goal in the final period.
“I wanted our kids to see what it was like to be in an environment like this,” Green Oaks coach Chadwick Lewis said.