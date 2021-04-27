WALKER — Walker scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning, and junior pitcher Caleb Webb tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Wildcats to a 5-0 Class 5A bidistrict baseball playoff victory over Destrehan on Tuesday night.
Spencer Murray cleared the bases and drove in three runs with a standup double to left field for No. 6 Walker (27-7). Walker sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth.
Webb drew a walk. Hunter Bethel and Grant Edwards had consecutive infield singles to load the bases. Cameron Crow drove in the first run with a single to right field. Murray followed with his three RBIs, and Brock Darbonne had an RBI single for a 5-0 lead. Walker had four of its five hits in that inning.
"I wanted to hit the ball hard and I found a gap," said Murray of his double. "Their pitcher was coming inside on us and throwing the breaking ball well in the early innings. We got it going in the fifth inning."
No. 27 Destrehan (18-13-1) hung tough for four innings as starting pitcher Noah Simon faced just 10 batters and gave up just one hit in the first inning.
Simon (2-5) was chased in the fifth inning after Murray's double. He faced five batters in that inning and gave up three hits. Gage Harding came on in relief and got three of the next four batters out. Harding had two strikeouts in the sixth inning. Destrehan stranded six runners and had a runner at third base with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Webb forced an infield groundout to end the inning.
Walker will entertain No. 22 West Ouachita in a best-of- three regional series probably on Friday and Saturday.
"Caleb Webb really pitched well for us," Walker coach Randy Sandifer said of his right-hander who improved to 7-1. "As long as they didn't score, we didn't have to do a whole lot on offense. The guys were patient at the plate. Webb has been very consistent all year and doesn't walk many. I was happy for Cameron Crow, he's a senior who stepped up at the plate."
Walker won its seventh straight game.
Mason Morgan singled in the first inning for Walker. Edwards pitched the seventh inning for Walker and faced three batters with two strikeouts.
Destrehan coach Chris Mire said his squad battled.
"I thought it was two similar teams," Mire said. "I thought Walker did a better job of doing what we wanted to do. They put together an inning with getting the big hits.
Webb and Edwards did a good job on the mound for Walker with hitting their fast ball and other pitches, and their team defense was good. We just could never get the timely hit. Our guys gave a good effort. If we find a way to get a run in early, you never know what would happen."