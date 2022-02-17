Defense wins championships might sound like a tired cliché, but McKinley girls basketball coach Krystal Flowers and her team live by the catch phrase.
And it paid off big time Thursday night.
The third-seeded Panthers forced 26 turnovers, including 17 in the second half of a 43-20 victory over No. 6 Archbishop Chapelle in a Division I quarterfinal playoff game at McKinley.
“We preach defense first and foremost," Flowers said. "Defense can be your best offense if you always go out there with the same hustle and the same fight.
“We run a mile, and when they get to the fourth lap on the track I tell them that this is the time to speed up and bring it on home. We feel that way about the fourth quarter too.”
With the win, McKinley (18-9) advances to play the Dominican-St. Joseph’s Academy winner in the LHSAA’s Select Girls Basketball tournament next week at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Tyreona Sibley scored a game-high 22 points and had 14 rebounds for McKinley. Gabrielle Lathers added 11 points for the Panthers, who held Chapelle (17-10) scoreless over the final 12 minutes of the game, including the eight-minute fourth quarter. Baylie Carroll led Chapelle with seven points.
“(Going to state) is what we wanted,” Sibley said, "so this means a lot.”
The Chipmunks had trouble solving McKinley’s trapping zone defense in the first quarter. Chapelle had five turnovers and made just 2 of 10 shots.
Meanwhile, Sibley was a one-player wrecking crew. She scored 10 first-quarter points around the rim and pulled down seven rebounds. The Panthers scored the first six points and led 13-4 going into the second quarter.
Momentum shifted in the second quarter. McKinley did not score in the first four minutes and had five turnovers. That was the opening Chapelle needed to tie it.
Sophomore Damari Harris came off the bench to give the Chipmunks a boost. She scored twice under the basket, including a basket off a pass from Carroll. Harris was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw to tie it 13-13 at the 4:08 mark.
Lathers banked in a 3-pointer 20 seconds later that broke the ice for McKinley. The Panthers led 21-15 at halftime.
Chapelle had nine third-quarter turnovers and got outscored 14-5. The Chipmunks’ scoring drought began at the 4:10 mark of third quarter.
Sibley had a 3-pointer and another basket that ignited a 12-0 McKinley run that closed out the third quarter. Eight more turnovers compounded the issues as the Chipmunks in the fourth quarter.
“It’s hard to emulate pressure like that at practice,” Chapelle coach Mike Krajcer said. “I think we got in a funk and could not get the basketball to the right people at the right times. Plus, we made some mental mistakes that gave them second- and third-chance opportunities.”