RESERVE — Gauthier Amedee got 18 hits in one game and a walk-off walk in the other to advance to the quarterfinal round of the American Legion State tournament.
The Wombats (21-2-1) opened pool play Thursday afternoon at Riverside Academy with a barrage of hits on the way to a 21-2 victory over Gulf Coast Office Supplies.
Grant Griffin drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Connor Adams in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a 2-1 victory over the Bill Hood Titans Thursday night.
Gauthier Amedee will find out its opponent for Saturday’s quarterfinal game at either Kirsch Rooney or Lutcher High once other pool-play games are completed Friday.
Catcher Landon Manson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Wombats in the victory over Gulf Coast. Tyler Theriot (5-0) pitched 3.1 innings to get the win in the five-inning game. Brayden Caskey had two doubles. Slade Zeppuhar and Reese Lipoma also had two hits each.
Caskey was 3-for-4 in the win over the Titans. Teddy Webb (3-0) pitched 7.2 innings to pick up the victory for the Wombats.