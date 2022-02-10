Dutchtown girls soccer coach Jared Moss describes Wednesday night as a surreal experience on the road home from Shreveport.
“I updated the girls on the boys’ game every time I got a text or a video clip,” Moss said. “And when they won, my first thought was wow, this all happened in one year?
“The goal Marcus (Dyer, DHS boys soccer coach) and I set was to build boys and girls programs built that would compete on the highest level. I am not sure either one of us thought it would happen this fast.”
But it has. The 10th-seeded Dutchtown boys (12-4-5) advanced to the Division I boys semifinal for the second time in three years with a 2-1 vgolden goal victory over No. 2 Jesuit.
That victory came hours after the No. 5 DHS girls beat Captain Shreveport 4-0, earning a berth in a Division I semifinal for the first time in school history.
Dutchtown is one of two local schools with girls/boys teams in the LHSAA’s soccer semifinals Saturday. The other, Division III power University High, will host opponents Saturday at 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the school’s Gill Stadium.
Once again, the Griffins will be road Warriors. The Dutchtown boys travel to No. 2 St. Paul’s (16-1-5) at 5:30 p.m., while DHS girls face top-seeded Dominican (27-0-1) at 3:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium.
“One thing we talk about outside the season is how hard it can be to lose seniors and find younger players who step up to fill the gap so you can be successful the next year and after that,” Dyer said. “What I have tried to do is make it a mindset to transition, not just something technical.
“These seniors now were freshmen when I took over. This says so much about them as players. Instead of just being able to hang with top teams, they have shown that we have mental toughness to win too.”
The connection between Dyer and Moss is notable. Moss worked as Dyer’s assistant coach for three years before taking over the Dutchtown girls squad this year.
In Dominican, the Dutchtown girls face a squad led by LSU signee Kelsey Major. Dominican beat the Griffins 5-1 early in he season. The path is eerily similar for the Dutchtown boys. Two years ago, the Griffins also upset Jesuit in the quarterfinals and then lost to St. Paul’s.
“This is huge for the school and for both teams,” Dyer said. “We’re excited about the possibilities.”
Local soccer semifinals
Boys
Saturday
Division I
No. 4 Alexandria (19-2-2) at No. 1 Catholic (17-0-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Dutchtown (12-4-5) at No. 3 St. Paul’s (16-1-5), 5:30 p.m.
Division III
No. 3 Lusher Charter (23-3-2) at No. 2 University (20-2-3), 6:30 p.m.
Division IV
No. 10 Newman (11-8-3) at No. 3 Episcopal (18-5-1), 2 p.m.
Girls
Saturday
Division I
No. 5 Dutchtown (18-5-1) vs. No. 1 Dominican (27-0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Pan American
No. 3 Northshore (22-3-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy (19-1-3), 5:30 p.m. at Burbank Field 4
Division III
No. 5 Archbishop Hannan (15-5-3) at No. 1 University (15-3-4), 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 3 St. Michael (15-4-5) at No. 2 Loyola Prep (14-5-4), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Messner Stadium-Shreveport