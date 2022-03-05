One year after suffering a heartbreaking loss to District 7-C rival Jehovah-Jireh in the title game, top-seeded Family Christian was determined to leave nothing to chance on Saturday.
Behind red-hot shooting from behind the 3-point line and stifling defense, the Flames rolled past the four-time defending champion Jehovah-Jireh 60-40 in the Division V title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Boys Basketball tournament.
“I was excited to see all of their hard work come to fruition,” Flames first-year head coach Isaac Amedee said. “They’ve been to three straight final fours and a state championship loss.
"To finally get over the hump and win it, that’s something they’ve been talking about and wanting to do for years.”
The Flames (29-8) have made 10 state tournament appearances that have resulted in five state runner-up finishes and now three state championships. The state title is the Flames’ first since 2002.
“It feels unreal,” Flames senior guard Bryson Martin said. “All of the hard work I have put in these past four years and going to this school my whole life, this is what you live for. This is a moment that you embrace.”
Martin was exceptional in the win, as he and his teammates made life difficult early and often for Jehovah-Jireh. JCA beat the Flames when the teams played in the regular season.
“We have six seniors here and we really wanted to make a statement,” Martin said. “We wanted to come out and make sure for good that we come home with the chip. We took the ‘L’ last year, but this year we came out on top.”
Martin finished with a game-high 17 points, five assists and four rebounds and for his efforts was voted the Most Outstanding Player in the title game.
“I couldn’t do it without any of these guys over here,” Martin said. “My coach, former coach, all of these people that support me, my school couldn’t do it without them. And most importantly God.”
In addition to Martin. Martin's brother Chance scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists, while Tyler Flugence contributed with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Offensively, the Flames hit the ground running and stunned Jehovah-Jireh by making 7-of-14 3-pointers in the game, including six in the first half that saw Family Christian take a 32-12 lead at halftime.
“We had some stretches (this season) where we didn’t make shots,” Amedee said. “… I don’t know how many shots we shoot at practice every day, but it’s a good amount. So, we were due for a game like this. I don’t think we have had a game all year where we have made that many threes. They put the work in and they deserve it.”
While the offense was rolling, the defense was more than doing its part as they completely took Jehovah-Jireh star John-Paul Ricks out of the game. Ricks finished with 11 points, but seven of them came in the fourth quarter with the Flames well-ahead.
Amedee and the Flames used multiple defensive strategies on Ricks, including a diamond-and-one to start the game, a triangle-and-two to start the second half, but had the most success while playing a box-and-one.
“We kind of knew what we were going to do defensively,” Amedee said. “We had three of our different ideas of things that we thought we could do to switch it up and keep him uncomfortable.”
JCA coach Dirk Ricks emphasized his players don’t have anything to hang their heads about, considering Jehovah-Jireh (20-11) has played in six straight state finals.
“It’ll sting a little bit,” Dirk Ricks said. “You win like champions; you lose like champions. You stand up and you move on to the next task.
"This moment does not define us as a program, and it does not define John-Paul as a player… We’re not going to put our heads down about this game. They played well and they deserve to win.”
In addition to John-Paul Ricks, Jehovah-Jireh was led by Michael Bougere, who finished with a team-high 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.