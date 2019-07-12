Outfielder Audrey Greely of Parkview Baptist is part of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American second team for the second straight year.
Greely, a Southeasten Louisiana University signee, led PBS to a Division II select runner-up finish in the spring. She is the only Louisiana player included on the three-team NFCA honor unit. Greely also was voted the Class 4A MVP by the LSWA after hitting .684 as a senior.
“When I was a freshman, I played with Nikki Dawson (now at Baylor) and I remember when she made All-American,” Greely said. “That was so impressive to be. I never really thought that was something within my reach. And to get this twice … it means a lot.”
Other notable numbers for Greely included a .714 on-base percentage, 64 runs scored, 11 doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases. A multiple-time All-Metro selection, Greely also was a finalist for The Advocate’s 2019 Girls Athlete of the Year.
Mingo-Young earns silver
Former Loranger basketball standout JaMya Mingo-Young of Mississippi State played a notable role in the Team USA’s runner-up finish at the World University Games held in Napoli, Italy.
Mingo-Young, who led Loranger to LHSAA Class 3A titles in 2018 and 2019, scored 12 points in an 80-72 loss to Australia in the gold medal game. Mingo-Young was part of a Mississippi State squad chosen to represent the USA at the World University Games. The team was coached by the Bulldogs’ Vic Schaefer.
USTFCCCA recognizes Boudreaux, Daigle
Two local track coaches, Catholic High's Pete Boudreaux and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Charlie Daigle, are the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association’s 2019 Track Coaches of the Year for Louisiana.
Boudreaux led the Bears to the Class 5A boys title in his final season as Catholic’s head coach. Daigle’s Redstickers won the girls 5A title, the first LHSAA track title in school history.
Moore, Liles net NISCA honors
Performances last fall put Parkview Baptist swimmers Jolee Liles and Rylee Moore on the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American list that was recently released.
Liles, an LSU signee and a three-time All-Metro MVP, recorded the nation’s No. 64 time in the 200-yard freestyle of 1 minute, 49.09 seconds. Moore, a junior-to-be, ranked 56th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.90 seconds.
Prep notables
University High’s Luke Haskew placed fourth at the LGA’s Junior Amateur Championship held at Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans. Haskew finished with a two-day total of 138, four shots behind champion Nicholas Arcement of Thibodaux.
Episcopal’s Boyd Owens was the next highest local finish at 19th with a 149 score.
• Former Plaquemine High star Austin Mitchell of Southeastern Louisiana University made the All-Southland Conference preseason second team as a return specialist.
• The first Istrouma Alumni Basketball tournament is a fundraiser set for Aug. 10 at the school. Cost is $350 per team. Each team must consist of players who played for the same high school.
The goal is to get 20 teams entered. The winning team will receive a $1,500 prize. For additional information, contact Steven Jackson at (225) 636-4020. Teams from outside the Baton Rouge area are welcome to compete.