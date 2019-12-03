Robin Fambrough, a three-decade fixture at The Advocate whose coverage of high school sports has impacted the lives of thousands of local athletes, families, coaches and administrators, will be honored in June as the 2020 Distinguished Service Award winner by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Fambrough was chosen from among 24 candidates nominated for the Distinguished Service Award, the most prestigious honor available to sports media in the state.
Recipients are chosen by a 35-member Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame selection committee based on their professional accomplishments in local, state, regional and national arenas with at least 30 years in the profession.
Fambrough will be honored during the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on June 27 in Natchitoches, along with Distinguished Service Award co-winner Kent Lowe, LSU basketball sports information director, and the 12-member Class of 2020 and a distinguished recipient of the Dave Dixon Leadership Award.
Always jumping from one project to the next, Fambrough said she was surprised by the news when Doug Ireland, chairman of the hall of fame, reached out.
“I was actually working on something else and had called him earlier in the day. I thought he was calling about that,” Fambrough said. “So I was definitely surprised.
“But I am very humbled by the award. It’s very cool. The validation is always great.”
This will be the second Hall of Fame honor in the past two years for Fambrough, who entered the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame this spring.
Fambrough was only the fourth sportswriter inducted into that hall of fame, and the first female sportswriter.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, and a proud graduate of Western Kentucky University, Fambrough worked for two other Louisiana newspapers, the Daily Comet in Thibodaux and the Alexandria Town Talk, before coming to The Advocate.
She enters her 30th year at The Advocate and her 29th year as the high school sportswriter.
She is a five-time winner of the LSWA's Division I Prep Writer of the Year and in 1999 became the first female president of the LSWA, serving until 2001.
Other awards include the 2001 Distinguished Service Award from the LHSAA, 2003 DSA from the Louisiana High School Coaches Association and the 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.