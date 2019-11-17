NATCHITOCHES — A different version of survival of the fittest will occur when the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet begins Monday at Northwestern State.
A year ago, cold temperatures and a muddy course made it so tough that multiple runners had to leave their shoes behind to finish their races.
A forecast of dry and mild weather has defending champions like Episcopal, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy excited about the possibilities.
“Maybe this is payback for last year, but the weather looks good. We’re excited to get out there and compete,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “We had a light workout (Sunday) and have made all the preparations. Any time you come to this meet, you want to run your best. It looks like it will be a great day to race.”
Episcopal won the Class 2A girls and boys titles a year ago. The Knights, along with defending Class B girls champion, help lead the local group of competitors in Class 2A and below set to compete Monday with three-mile races beginning at 10 a.m. at the Hal Ledet Track.
The two-day meet concludes Tuesday with races for Class 3A to 5A that begin at 11 a.m. Episcopal, Catholic and SJA all look to extend title streaks.
Episcopal has won 23 straight boys titles — a streak that ranks second nationally. The Knights have won 32 titles in the past 34 years and have the defending individual champion in James Christian, who will face one challenger he knows well, John Walker McDonald of The Dunham School. The two have dueled all season. A young EHS girls squad that has four runners in grades nine and below also looks to make its mark.
The other local defending individual champion competing is Annie Fink of Runnels, who has emerged as one of the area’s top runners and won the Metro title two weeks ago. Jehovah-Jireh, the Class C boys runner-up for two straight years, also will be another team to watch.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday St. Joseph’s and Catholic also look to extend streaks. SJA seeks its fourth straight 5A girls title, while Catholic seeks its third 5A boys crown. Both have been ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association’s composite polls all year.
Other teams to watch include University High, the boys/girls runner-up in 3A in 2018 and the St. Michael girls who were the 4A runner-up.
Defending champion Isabelle Brown is set to compete for St. Joseph’s for the first time since October because of injury. With Brown sidelined, the Redstickers continued to win with multiple runners stepping up to lead the team.
“We sat at a picnic table today after practice, and I told them I have confidence in all of them,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “They’re all capable of running the race and winning it. Last year, it was about survival, not times. This year, they want to run fast."
Pete Boudreaux’s balanced Catholic squad has been led by Owen Simon most of the year, but sophomore Daniel Sullivan won the Metro title. The Bears typically don’t claim top individual honors. Like SJA, Catholic works to get all its scoring runners in the top 15 or 20.
“There is no magic formula or secret strategy,” Boudreaux said. “We know the other teams. St. Paul’s has been chasing us all year. At this point, you just have to perform.”
Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country
At Northwestern State-Natchitoches
All races cover three miles.
Monday
Class C boys: 10 a.m.
Class B boys: 10:45 a.m.
Class C girls: 11:30 a.m.
Class B girls: 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A boys: 1 p.m.
Class 2A boys: 1:45 p.m.
Class 1A girls: 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A girls: 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 3A girls: 11 a.m.
Class 4A girls: 11:45 p.m.
Class 5A girls: 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A boys: 1:15 p.m.
Class 4A boys: 2 p.m.
Class 5A boys: 2:45 p.m.