A range of emotions gave Jeremiah Fisher some of the feels of a game day, including jitters.
“When I got here I was excited … and I was nervous too,” Fisher said. “The older guys have done it before. I watched them and tried to do what they did. And just do my best."
Armed with those examples, Fisher, a sophomore running back, worked through his first Catholic High combine Thursday morning at the school.
What began two years ago as a pandemic-powered plan to get video and key data to college football recruiters is now part of the Bears’ summer process.
Other area schools, including West Feliciana, do their own version of a combine designed to mimic national combines top prospects attend.
“For us to be able to send a verified size with pictures along with the video rather than it coming by word-of-mouth is a good thing,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “You know how that goes … people say a guy is 6-foot-1 and then when a school (college) measures him, he is 5-11.
“This also gets these kids in a different atmosphere for a day. It breaks the monotony of summer strength and conditioning, along with seven-on-seven. We have a lot of sophomores going through this for the first time. So, this gives them a little taste of what it looks like.”
The two-plus hour combine started with the 54 players in attendance being weighed and measured.
In addition to height, other measurements, such as wingspan and hand size, were noted. The concept developed by former Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta, now on staff at Florida State, is a process that includes multiple staff and volunteers recording information and shooting video.
Players ran the standard 40-yard dash. Other drills measured speed and agility. They did broad jumps too. There were a total of 10 stations to complete.
“It is everyday drills for the most part,” junior quarterback Daniel Beale said. “I just like coming out here and performing. Even though it’s everyday stuff, when you come out here and measure it, it shows how the work we do is paying off.
“You look to improve every year ... really every month. I wanted to throw it good in the passing drills we did. I am pleased with today.”
Beale already attended multiple camps this summer, including those hosted by Florida and Florida State. The Bears also participated in seven-on-seven competition at LSU.
Beale said he takes all his summer experiences and puts them in a mental “toolbox” ahead of the 2022 season. Senior defensive end Judd Rouyea was among the players who came in with specific goals.
“My goal was to run the 40 (yard dash) a full split-second faster than I did last year,” said a smiling Rouyea. “And I did it ... I ran it in 4.77 seconds. I cheer my teammates on because I want to see them do well too.
“A lot of football is about toughness and being physical. But this is a about athleticism and seeing how you stack up against the other people you play with and against what you did before. This is about measurable things. Today was good.”