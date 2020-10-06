East Ascension at Warren Easton
7 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Brown Stadium, New Orleans
RECORDS: East Ascension 1-0; Warren Easton 0-1
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat Northwest 21-0; Warren Easton lost to Karr 45-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: RB Kendall Washington, QB John Jolivette, DL Jerrell Boykin, LB Rionte Jones; WARREN EASTON: WR Casey Cain, RB Jay Gordon, Jirrea Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: After beating a Class 3A Northwest, East Ascension goes on the road to face last year’s 4A runner-up … Washington ran for over 50 second-half yards last week to power the Spartans … Easton’s Cain is a Texas commitment, who scored two TDs last week.
Karr vs. Catholic
7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Edna Karr 1-0; Catholic 1-0
LAST WEEK: Karr beat Warren Easton 45-20; Catholic beat University 27-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KARR: QB Anterious Samuel, DL Tygee Hill, WR Destyn Pazon; CATHOLIC: DE Wes Woodward, DB Josh Robertson, RB Corey Singleton, WR Tre Benson
NOTEWORTHY: Karr’s Samuel passed for 293 yards in his debut for Karr … Catholic ran for 237 yards … QB Landon O’Connor accounted for 165 yards on offense for the Bears.
Lake Charles College Prep at Zachary
7 p.m. Thursday at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Lake Charles College Prep 1-0, Zachary 1-0
LAST WEEK: Lake Charles College Prep beat Natchitoches Central 33-13; Zachary beat St, Augustine 41-32.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LCCP: QB Dillon Simon, WR Glynn “PJ” Johnson, WR Solomon Lewis; ZACHARY: RB Connor Wisham, QB Eli Holstein, DB Kylin Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: Class 3A LCCP has a group of college commitments led by Simon, who is committed to Alabama … Zachary’s Wisham had a coming out party last week, rushing for 188 yards vs. St. Augustine … Holstein threw for over 200 yards for ZHS.
Madison Prep at Brusly
7 p.m. Thursday at Brusly High
RECORDS: Madison Prep 1-0; Brusly 1-0
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Istrouma 39-0; Brusly beat St. Michael 35-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Criss, WR.DB Tyrell Raby, RB Ben Stewart, DT Quency Wiggins; BRUSLY: QB Sammy Daquano, WR Randall Matthews, LB Blake Debenedetto.
NOTEWORTHY: District 7-3A opener for two teams who advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals last season … Criss passed for 147 yards last week, including 110 in the first half for MPA … Brusly’s Daquano completed 6 of 10 passes for 128 yards in Week 1.
St. James at Destrehan
6 p.m. Thursday at Destrehan
RECORDS: St. James 1-0, Destrehan 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Riverdale 55-6; Destrehan lost to St. Paul’s 22-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: WR Shazz Preston, DL Saivion Jones, RB Daniel Jupiter; DESTREHAN: WR Brody Reina
NOTEWORTHY: The defending Class 3A champion Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and are ranked No. 1 in 3A by the LSWA … SJHS’ Jones is an LSU commitment … Reina caught 5 passes for 146 yards last week to pace Class 5A Destrehan.
Southern Lab at Central
7 p.m. Wednesday at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Southern Lab 1-0; Central 1-0
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat McKinley 15-0; Central beat Belaire 59-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: QB Angelo Izzard, RB Lutrell Pruitt, TE/DL Christopher Bess; CENTRAL: RB Pierce Patterson, DB Dav’yawn Armstead, LB Richard Bethley.
NOTEWORTHY: A Class 5A school vs. a 1A school might not seem like much of a match-up, but last year Central beat the Kittens 7-6 ... The game propelled the Wildcats to a 5A playoff berth … Izzard passed for over 1,600 yards a year ago for SLHS.