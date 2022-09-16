Episcopal’s home opener was an offensive performance to remember.
Quarterback Lewis Ward passed for a career-high and school-record 368 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, leading Episcopal to a 49-20 victory Friday over Country Day at Memorial Field.
Ward completed 19 of 27 passes for two touchdowns and also rushed for scores of 4 and 1 yards, respectively, to help the Knights (3-0) reach a season-high in points and total yardage.
“Lewis was in a great rhythm tonight and just distributed the ball, making great decisions and even had to tuck it and run sometimes,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Braeden George had a nice night for us and ran as hard as he could until he started cramping up. It’s good to see different numbers with the ball and making a lot of progress.”
Episcopal, which extended its streak to 24 straight wins in the regular season, piled up 609 yards — scoring on six consecutive possessions that bridged the second and third quarters — to open a 42-20 lead with 3:05 left on Ward’s 5-yard TD pass to Reid Chauvin.
Wide receiver David Olinde, who led the Knights with six catches for 76 yards, closed out his team’s scoring on a 17-yard run with 9:27 remaining, and Alden Romano added his seventh extra point.
Country Day (2-1), which lost the services of starting quarterback Sinnott Bland in the first quarter, twice got as close as 13 points in the third quarter. Running back Jack Schwing (15-165) broke off an 83-yard scoring run on the first play of the third quarter, and reserve quarterback McAllister Callejo scored on a 1-yard sneak, leaving the Cajuns with a 35-20 deficit at the 5:54 mark.
Episcopal’s sixth consecutive scoring drive included the loss of George (16-94) for the remainder of the game because of leg cramps. Ward completed consecutive passes totaling 64 yards to Chase Cresson and Olinde, respectively, before the senior’s 5-yard score to Chauvin (137 total yards) made it 42-20 with 3:05 to go.
Episcopal extended a 7-3 lead by scoring on its final three series of the second quarter for a 28-6 halftime advantage.
The Knights showed the ability to put together scoring drives of 80 and 95 yards and concluded the half with a one-play highlight — an 80-yard screen pass from Ward to George.
EHS overcame third-and-28 to take a 14-3 lead when Ward maintained his balance around end for a 4-yard touchdown at the 6:47 mark. The Knights also negotiated second-and-24 on their 95-yard scoring march when George scored on a 35-yard burst over the left side out of Wildcat formation for a 21-3 lead with 1:35 showing.
EHS capped its first half on a first-down screen pass from Ward to George, who broke out of a tackle to complete the 80-yard scoring play.