Class 5A/4A
1. Catholic (8-0): Talk about this being among the best Bear teams ever is out there. A dominant District 5-5A win in Week 8 over St. Amant adds to that narrative.
2. Zachary (5-2): With five wins in a row, including last week’s 4-5A victory over Scotlandville, the two-time defending Class 5A champions are one of the area's hottest teams.
3. East Ascension (6-2): Two weeks removed from a loss to Catholic, the Spartans have taken care of business in 5-5A, including a win over Dutchtown. Their advantage over No. 4 Walker is slim.
4. Walker (6-2): The Wildcats and Zachary are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the 4-5A race after Walker's 26-24 win over Central last Friday. This team seems to gain confidence each week.
5. Central (7-1) and Dutchtown (7-1): Each team faces a key challenge this week. Central hosts Zachary in District 4-5A and Dutchtown travels to St. Amant. It will be interesting to see what those games reveal about these team.
7. Live Oak (6-2): The Eagles of 4-5A snapped out of a two-game losing streak last week and up next this week is Scotlandville, which looks to end a three-game losing skid. What was viewed as a key game before the season still is, though the parameters are different.
8. St. Amant (5-3): With Dutchtown coming to The Pit for a battle of one-loss teams, the Gators need to regroup quickly. Another win would help their playoff quest.
9. Scotlandville (5-3): Losing three straight to open District 4-5A was certainly not the plan for the Hornets, who need to flip the script quickly as the playoffs approach.
10. St. Michael (5-3): The Warriors sit alone atop the District 7-4A race and seek their first district title since 2003. Heady stuff … but St. Michael faces Istrouma, a team with one district loss, this week.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia.
Class 3A and below
1. St. James (8-0): The Class 3A Wildcats have beaten teams from multiple classifications this year and continue to roll in District 9-3A.
2. Madison Prep (7-1): A 33-0 win over University High in District 7-3A play stunned a lot of people last week. But with seven straight wins, the Chargers have been on the rise all year.
3. Ascension Catholic (7-0): Is there another Division IV school playing better than the District 7-1A Bulldogs? Maybe not, but arguing the results so far are hard to do.
4. University (5-3) and Southern Lab (4-3): Two traditional powers face different situations as they look to gauge where they are going into the postseason. U-High lost its first district game in more than two years and has to regroup in 7-3A. Southern Lab is getting healthy but isn’t likely to get a major test in its two remaining 6-1A games.
6. The Dunham School (7-1): All the Class 2A/Division III Tigers have done is win five straight, including a 13-12 overtime win at East Feliciana in 8-2A last week. And they will be tested again at Port Allen this week. The Pelicans have won three straight.
7. Baker (5-2): The Buffaloes have picked up a head of steam since losing to Madison Prep in 7-3A. They face Mentorship Academy on Thursday.
8. Episcopal (6-2): After a Week 7 loss to Dunham, the Knights picked up a win over Northeast and now face East Feliciana and Port Allen to close 8-2A.
9. Catholic-PC (6-2): The Hornets of 5-1A won again and are on track to win a district title. CHSPC uses its ground game as a potent weapon.
10. Donaldsonville (6-2): A win over Patterson in 9-3A puts the Tigers back in the top 10 mix again, going into a Friday showdown at Lutcher.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Brusly, East Iberville, Mentorship Academy, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen, White Castle.