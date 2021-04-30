SULPHUR — When asked to describe Elise Jones, Doyle coach Amanda Decell smiled and responded with one word, “Winner.” The senior third baseman lived up the billing.
Jones' sacrifice fly ball to center scored Addison Conforno for Doyle's lone run as the Tigers ousted Rosepine 1-0 in an eight-inning Class 2A semifinal game at the LHSAA softball tournament Friday.
“Just put it in play and lay off the rise ball … that was what I thought,” Jones said. “The first pitch was a curve and I did not swing. My idea was to hit it as hard as I could in the air. I just had to see it and hit it.”
The second-seeded Tigers (29-5) advance to play top-seeded Many (32-5) in the 2A final set for 3:30 p.m. at North Frasch Park. It is the first title-game berth for Doyle since winning the title in 2018.
Rosepine pitcher Chloe Bennett had dominated with 16 strikeouts, including eight in a row at one point. Jones, a Southeastern Louisiana University softball signee, struck out three times.
But after Contorno doubled with one out in bottom the eighth, No. 3 seed Rosepine (29-4) walked two batters to set up a force play. Jones faced the same situation as a freshman and drove in the winning run to give Doyle its 2018 title. In 2020, she was the MVP of the basketball title game played in nearby Lake Charles for the Tigers.
Kay Kay Savant was 2-3 at the plate for the winners. Doyle’s Marley Olivier scattered five hits and her defense twice ended threats by throwing out baserunners attempting to take an extra base.
“Our defense played lights out and Marley (Olivier) pitched well,” Decell said. “Nothing else mattered but getting one run.”