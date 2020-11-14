Calling 2020 our game-changer of the year would be an understatement. The coronavirus pandemic has altered our lives, our sports and the way many of us view the world.
Things we took for granted, like buying a last-minute ticket to a game and walking right in or exchanging handshakes and hugs, are not always possible.
Every week, I get questions about which football game I plan to cover. My answer this week probably puzzled a few of people.
As I made the turn toward the Denham Springs High School stadium, the digital marquee signee was bright with the No. 77, in memory of Remy Hildalgo.
There were more reminders of Hidalgo, the lineman who collapsed during a preseason practice and died a few days later. The Yellow Jackets pledged to build a legacy fueled by a desire to honor Hidalgo, but with an 0-6 record it has been tough.
On the other sideline was Walker, a team with one win, that has endured some hardships of its own and a Livingston Parish rival of Denham Springs.
I wondered, in 2020, do records and rivalries matter? I learned Friday night that they do, just not always in the way we think they do.
Denham Springs won 26-21, notching its first win of the year and first victory over Walker since 2015. The rivalry record, etc., was simply a factual footnote on this night.
From the beginning, one key point was apparent — both teams played better than their records indicate. The game was not flawless, but it was well played technically with just two turnovers and less than 100 yards in penalties.
Those who came to see Walker’s four-star senior recruit, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., were not disappointed. Thomas made plays on offense, defense and special teams. The 6-foot-4 senior caught two touchdown passes and returned a kick 48 yards to set up another TD.
For Denham Springs, sophomore running back Ray McKneely bolted into the spotlight with 260 yards rushing and two TDs. Until Friday night, he had split time with another running back who was sidelined by an injury.
McKneely said all the right things afterward, praising his offensive line and calling it a good team win. He said, “we needed it” when asked about the win.
The win would have been big for Walker, too. Walker coach Chad Mahaffey pondered two first-half possessions that ended at the Denham Springs 5 yielded no points. The Wildcats were perhaps a play away from winning in the final minutes.
First-year Denham Springs coach Brett Beard was content as he saw the postgame smiles of players and fans. A week after the Yellow Jackets lost on the final play of the game to his former school, the other Livingston rival Live Oak, the feeling was certainly different.
Some had questioned Beard’s move, just as people questioned it a year earlier when Mahaffey left 3A power University for Walker a year before.
“It does feels good,” said Beard, who talked about the growth of 14 freshmen and sophomores who start for the Yellow Jackets, including McKneely.
What is the moral to this 2020 story? Wins and rivalries are nice and serve a purpose. Seeing players and coaches find and fulfill their purpose, win or lose, is more significant. Especially this year.