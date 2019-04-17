On a night when Catholic High took time to recognize retiring track coach Pete Boudreaux in his final home meet, the Bears did something they have done at a prolific rate under their longtime coach — they won a team title.
This one came at the District 5-5A meet, an event as important for placing in the top four as it is for competing against the clock or the tape measure. The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s Class 5A Region II state qualifying meet at Zachary.
With an eye on the ultimate goal of bringing as many athletes as possible to the state meet in two weeks, Catholic won eight events on the track and one in the field. The Bears qualified in 23 spots for the regional meet while scoring 196 points.
On the girls side, St. Joseph’s was equally impressive with five track wins and three in the field as it piled up 225 points to win its team title. The Redstickers advanced athletes in 29 spots including at least one in each of the 19 events, and two in 10 events.
“This week was about qualifying in enough places to move on to the regionals,” Boudreaux said. “The team scores won’t mean a thing (at regionals) as we try to qualify to get to state. We did a good job tonight.”
Individual winners for the Bears included relay wins in the 4x200 meters, the 4x800 and the 4x400. Individually, there were wins from Collin Hedges in the 1,600, James Lalonde in the 3,200, Blake Cook in the 800, Sayer Sauviac in the 300 hurdles and D.J. Butler in the 400.
In the field, Catholic’s Jackson Rimes won the javelin.
Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson won the 100 and the 200.
St. Joseph’s coach Charlie Daigle said he couldn’t remember the last time the Redstickers qualified so many athletes for a regional meet.
“I’m going to look at our records,” Daigle said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever done anything like this before where we’ve qualified somebody in every event. That might be the most we’ve ever qualified.”
Sophie Martin was a double winner for St. Joseph’s with firsts in the 1600 and the 3200, but she wasn’t the only one.
St. Amant’s Regan West won the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton was the top sprinter with wins in the 100 and 200, and Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis, the state indoor shot put champion, won the shot put and the discus.
Still, with more important meets on the horizon, it was a night when emotions were muted, even for Boudreaux, who put a cap on 51 years of hosting Catholic track meets.
“You get so busy running the meet you don’t have time to catch your breath,” Boudreaux said. “I’ll get emotional at some point, just not right now.”