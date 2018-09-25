Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 4-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 4-0 99 2
3. East Ascension 4-0 85 3
4. Zachary 3-1 83 4
5. Acadiana 4-0 73 5
6. Catholic-BR 3-1 70 6
7. Destrehan 3-1 61 7
8. Barbe 4-0 53 9
9. John Ehret 3-1 35 10
10. Live Oak 3-1 22 8
Others receiving votes: Terrebonne 16, Captain Shreve 10, Byrd 9, Haughton 9, Holy Cross 8, Ruston 5, Parkway 2, Sam Houston 4, Alexandria 3, Evangel Christian 1, Walker 1, Jesuit 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 4-0 117 1
2. Warren Easton 4-0 107 2
3. Lakeshore 4-0 99 4
4. Northwood (1) 4-0 88 5
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 85 3
6. Leesville 4-0 69 6
7. Neville 3-1 56 8
8. Plaquemine 3-1 49 9
9. Bastrop 4-0 37 10
10. North DeSoto 3-1 33 7
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville 18, Teurlings Catholic 9, Tioga 9, Franklin Parish 2, Helen Cox 1, Rayne 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Jena 4-0 109 2
3. Church Point 4-0 100 3
4. Sterlington 3-1 88 5
5. Kaplan 2-2 67 7
6. Iota 4-0 60 10
7. St. James 3-1 55 9
8. Northwest 3-1 41 4
9. Union Parish 3-1 36 6
10. Hannan 4-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 23, Loyola Prep 20, Jennings 16, De La Salle 7, Lake Charles College Prep 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 3-0 119 1
2. Amite 3-1 102 T3
3. Dunham 4-0 89 T3
4. Many (1) 3-1 86 5
5. Newman 4-0 81 6
6. Country Day 4-0 69 9
7. Catholic-NI 3-1 65 2
8. Rosepine 4-0 49 8
9. Welsh 2-2 43 7
10. Ascension Episcopal 4-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 26, Kinder 8, Ferriday 3, Lakeside 2, Calvary Baptist 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (9) 4-0 116 1
2. Lafayette Christian 4-0 102 2
3. Southern Lab 3-1 96 4
4. Haynesville 4-0 86 5
5. Oak Grove 4-0 84 6
6. Logansport (1) 4-0 71 7
7. West St. John 2-2 56 3
8. Ascension Catholic 4-0 50 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 4-0 47 9
10. Covenant Christian 4-0 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 14, Ouachita Christian 14, Montgomery 5, Opelousas Catholic 3, Delhi 2, Cedar Creek 1, St. Edmund 1.