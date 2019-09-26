Broadmoor High School first-year coach Cyril Crutchfield was doused in a cooler of Gatorade after the Buccaneers’ first win of the season, a 42-0 rout of Northeast.
“It feels good because the kids have been working hard,” Crutchfield said. “They really deserve it, and I’m excited for them. We’ve been talking about getting that win and we’ve finally got it. Hopefully it’s fine to build off it."
Both teams came into the game with 0-3 records, but Northeast was unable to keep up with Broadmoor on either side of the field.
“We just have to get back to work,” Northeast coach David Masterson said. “There nothing else we can do. We can’t cry. You line up and dust yourself off. I told them I want to see who’s going to keep fighting.”
Broadmoor had a 21-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game after the defense forced three straight three-and-outs.
The Bucs had two touchdown runs — a 14-yarder by quarterback Erin Nealond and a 2-yarder by running back Simon Siminialayi — and a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown by receiver Jerimiah Jackson.
“From Day 1, when I first got here, I told them that we were going to emphasize our special teams,” Crutchfield said. “People forget that that’s a third of a ball game. I really feel like we have to be good at that because those are difference-makers, game-changing moments.”
Neolond, who was 4-of-6 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown, added 68 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Northeast running back Keilan Harrel was stifled by Broadmoor’s front seven, but led the team with 30 yards rushing.
Northeast struggled offensively. The Vikings had no first downs until the fourth drive of the game and no complete passes until the second quarter, when quarterback DJ Taylor hit receiver Ivory Gipson for an 86-yard reception.
The Vikings still failed to score as the Broadmoor defense forced three incomplete passes on a first-and-goal to force a turnover on downs and allow Buccaneers running back Desmond Robinson to break out for a 39-yard touchdown run with 6:03 left in the half.
Northeast seemed to be driving downfield late in the second quarter, but once again a turnover flipped the field as Taylor’s pass up the middle was interceped by Broadmoor defensive back Darin Langley.
Langley returned it for 54 yards and the offense punctuated a dominant half with an 8-yard pass from Nealond to Jackson to go up 35-0 at halftime.
Broadmoor only scored once in the second half — a Nealond touchdown run late in the third quarter to go up 42-0 — but it was enough to seal the victory.
“It’s hard when you’re 0-3, so I think what they can build on is continuing with hard work, perseverance, responsibility, eventually things that you work hard for might pay off," Crutchfield said. "But the only way you will find that out is if you stick to the task at hand.”