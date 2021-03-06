Girls basketball
State tournament
Thursday’s games
Finals
At University Center, Hammond
Division V: No. 1 University Acad. of Central La. 58, No. 3 Claiborne Christian 28
Division IV: No. 1 Ouachita Christian 61, No. 2 Highland Baptist 40
Class 1A: No. 1 East Iberville 50, No. 3 Northwood-Lena 46
Class B: No 2 Fairview 55, No. 1 Hathaway 51
Friday’s games
Finals
At University Center, Hammond
Class C: No. 2 Hicks 59, Reeves 43,
Division II: No. 1 St. Louis 50, No. 3 Liberty 41
Class 4A: No. 1 LaGrange 49, No. 2 Huntington 42
Class 2A: No. 3 Lake Arthur 62, No. 1 Doyle 61
Saturday’s games
Finals
At University Center, Hammond
Division III: No. 1 Lafayette Christian 48, No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 39
Division I: No. 2 John Curtis 43, No. 1 Mt. Carmel 39
Class 3A: No. 1 Madison Prep 49, No. 7 Northwest 37
Class 5A: No. 6 Captain Shreve 50, Benton 39
Northwest 6 11 11 9-37
Madison Prep 16 8 8 17-49
SCORING: NORTHEAST: Mary Leday 10, Kaitlyn Manuel 9, Makalyn Savoy 8, Courtlyn Rideau 6, Kinsley Batiste 4; MADISON PREP: Allasia Washington 22, Laila Robinson 10, Kaylan Jack 6, Jaylan Oliver 6, Keiresten Dunn 2, Aynessia Bell 2, Jamya Weber 1.
3-POINT GOALS: NORTHWEST 1 (Leday)
Track and field
Saints Invitational
At West Feliciana
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 235. 2. West Feliciana, 128. 3. Plaquemine, 73.50. 4. Wilkinson County, 41. 5. Jewel Sumer, 27.50. 6. Port Allen, 18. 7. Dunham, 12.
Track
100: 1. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 12.69. 2. Jonee’ Sims, Sumner, 12.93. 3. Kelsey White, Zachary, 13.24.
200: 1. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 226.11. 2. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 26.48. 3. Jonee’ Sims, Sumner, 27.00.
400: 1. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.01. 2. Jakenzie Thymes, Zachary, 1:02.21. 3. Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 1:06.73.
800: 1. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:35.35. 2. Chasity Sample, Zachary, 2:35.41. 3. Katherine Robert, Zachary, 2:57.93.
1,600: 1. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 5:48.58. 2. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 5:57.58. 3. Rylee Deigman, Zachary, 6:05.51.
3,200: 1. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 13:22.42. 2. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 15:00.64. 3. Maddison Mitchell, Plaquemine, 15:44.06.
100 hurdles: 1. Harmoni Batiste, Zachary, 17.50. 2. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 18.48. 3. Madison Barbre, Port Allen, 18.69.
300 hurdles: 1. Emma Temple, West Feliciana, 51.15. 2. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 51.51. 3. Harmoni Batiste, Zachary, 53.14.
4x100: 1. Zachary, 50.83. 2. Plaquemine, 50.92.
4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:53.34. 2. Jewel Sumner, 2:01.17. 3. Plaquemine, 2:01.86.
4x400: 1. Zachary, 4:22.67. 2. West Feliciana, 4:32.28. 3. Wilkinson County, 5:02.26.
4x800: 1. Zachary, 11:35.02. 2. West Feliciana, 12:42.92. 3. Wilkinson County, 13:10.78.
Field
High jump: 1. Chelbie Dorsey, Wilkinson, 5-00. 2. Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 5-00. 3. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 5-00. 3. Kali Howard, Zachary, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1. Kelsey White, Zachary, 7-06. 2. Camrin Pierre, Zachary, 6-00.
Long jump: 1. Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 16-06. 2. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 15-11.25. 3. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 15-02.
Triple jump: 1. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 33-09. 2. Chasity Sample, Zachary, 32-07.25. 3. Vanche Seiber, Wilkinson County, 31-05.25.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 39-07. 2. Brianne Bankston, Zachary, 34-10.25. 3. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 28-11.00.
Discus: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 120-01. 2. Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 78-10. 3. Nicole Perkowski, Dunham, 77-07.
Javelin: 1. Brianne Bankston, Zachary, 101-05. 2. Arieonia Ebbs, West Feliciana, 74-05. 3. Naturi Scott, Port Allen, 70-06.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 192. 2. Jewel Sumner, 83. 3. West Feliciana, 82. 4. Dunham, 75. 5. Wilkinson County, 50. 6. Plaquemine, 43. 7. Port Allen, 40.
Track
100: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 10.82. 2. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 10.95. 3. Richard Lee, Sumner, 11.01.
200: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 21.64. 2. Jireon Miller, Zachary, 22.53. 3. Elijah Clyde, West Feliciana, 22.98.
400: 1. Jireon Miller, Zachary, 50.61. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 51.70. 3. Quincy Jones, Wilkinson County, 54.90.
800: 1. Reese Davis, Dunham, 2:07.92. 2. Ethan Courter, Dunham, 2:14.19. 3. Silas Childress, Sumner, 2:14.74.
1,600: 1. Lejaune George, Zachary, 4:43.85. 2. Andrew Godke, West Feliciana, 5:02.23. 3. Myles Pelton, Dunham, 5:04.00.
3,200: 1. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:50.47. 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:09.69. 3. Luke Dubee, Zachary, 11:00.69.
110 hurdles: 1. Cody Smith, Zachary, 15.31. 2. Dominic Haney, Sumner, 15.32. 3. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 18.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 45.38. 2. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 50.28. 3. Shun Lewis, Wilkinson County, 55.42.
4x100: 1. West Feliciana, 43.14. 2. Zachary, 44.08. 3. Jewel Sumner, 44.12.
4x200: 1. West Feliciana, 1:30.50. 2. Zachary, 1:34.36. 3. Wilkinson County, 1:34.94.
4x400: 1. Jewel Sumner, 3:39.46. 2. Dunham, 3:51.32. 3. Zachary, 3:52.91.
4x800: 1. Dunham, 8:56.62. 2. Wilkinson County, 9:32.16. 3. Zachary, 9:47.13.
Field
High jump: 1. Colby Sloan, Sumner, 12-00. 2. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 10-00. 3. Chandler Achord, West Feliciana, 10-00.
Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 22-06.00. 2. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-11.25. 3. Rodney Brown, Sumner, 20-03.50.
Triple jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 42-04. 2. Connor Wisham, Zachary, 41-04.25. 3. Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 40-07.50.
Shot put: 1. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 44-09.25. 2. Taishon Nelson, Zachary, 43-02.00. 3. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 41-11.25.
Discus: 1. Adarius Franklin, West Feliciana, 135-11. 2. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 98-08. 3. Taishon Nelson, Zachary, 97-05.
Javelin: 1. Larkin Price, Zachary, 128-04.25. 2. Seth Stabiler, Dunham, 114-10. 3. Kayne Guillory, Plaquemine, 107-01.