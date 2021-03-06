BR.madisonprepgirls.030721.3758.jpg

Madison Prep's Allasia Washington (21) gets past Northwest's Kinsley Batiste (1) in the second half of the game during Class 3A LHSAA State Girls Basketball Championship at the University Center in Hammond, La. Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Girls basketball

State tournament

Thursday’s games

Finals

At University Center, Hammond

Division V: No. 1 University Acad. of Central La. 58, No. 3 Claiborne Christian 28

Division IV: No. 1 Ouachita Christian 61, No. 2 Highland Baptist 40

Class 1A: No. 1 East Iberville 50, No. 3 Northwood-Lena 46

Class B: No 2 Fairview 55, No. 1 Hathaway 51

Friday’s games

Finals

At University Center, Hammond

Class C: No. 2 Hicks 59, Reeves 43,

Division II: No. 1 St. Louis 50, No. 3 Liberty 41

Class 4A: No. 1 LaGrange 49, No. 2 Huntington 42

Class 2A: No. 3 Lake Arthur 62, No. 1 Doyle 61

Saturday’s games

Finals

At University Center, Hammond

Division III: No. 1 Lafayette Christian 48, No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 39

Division I: No. 2 John Curtis 43, No. 1 Mt. Carmel 39

Class 3A: No. 1 Madison Prep 49, No. 7 Northwest 37

Class 5A: No. 6 Captain Shreve 50, Benton 39

Madison Prep 49, Northwest 37

Northwest 6 11 11 9-37

Madison Prep 16 8 8 17-49

SCORING: NORTHEAST: Mary Leday 10, Kaitlyn Manuel 9, Makalyn Savoy 8, Courtlyn Rideau 6, Kinsley Batiste 4; MADISON PREP: Allasia Washington 22, Laila Robinson 10, Kaylan Jack 6, Jaylan Oliver 6, Keiresten Dunn 2, Aynessia Bell 2, Jamya Weber 1.

3-POINT GOALS: NORTHWEST 1 (Leday)

Track and field

Saints Invitational

At West Feliciana

Girls

Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 235. 2. West Feliciana, 128. 3. Plaquemine, 73.50. 4. Wilkinson County, 41. 5. Jewel Sumer, 27.50. 6. Port Allen, 18. 7. Dunham, 12.

Track

100: 1. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 12.69. 2. Jonee’ Sims, Sumner, 12.93. 3. Kelsey White, Zachary, 13.24.

200: 1. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 226.11. 2. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 26.48. 3. Jonee’ Sims, Sumner, 27.00.

400: 1. Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.01. 2. Jakenzie Thymes, Zachary, 1:02.21. 3. Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 1:06.73.

800: 1. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:35.35. 2. Chasity Sample, Zachary, 2:35.41. 3. Katherine Robert, Zachary, 2:57.93.

1,600: 1. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 5:48.58. 2. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 5:57.58. 3. Rylee Deigman, Zachary, 6:05.51.

3,200: 1. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 13:22.42. 2. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 15:00.64. 3. Maddison Mitchell, Plaquemine, 15:44.06.

100 hurdles: 1. Harmoni Batiste, Zachary, 17.50. 2. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 18.48. 3. Madison Barbre, Port Allen, 18.69.

300 hurdles: 1. Emma Temple, West Feliciana, 51.15. 2. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 51.51. 3. Harmoni Batiste, Zachary, 53.14.

4x100: 1. Zachary, 50.83. 2. Plaquemine, 50.92.

4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:53.34. 2. Jewel Sumner, 2:01.17. 3. Plaquemine, 2:01.86.

4x400: 1. Zachary, 4:22.67. 2. West Feliciana, 4:32.28. 3. Wilkinson County, 5:02.26.

4x800: 1. Zachary, 11:35.02. 2. West Feliciana, 12:42.92. 3. Wilkinson County, 13:10.78.

Field

High jump: 1. Chelbie Dorsey, Wilkinson, 5-00. 2. Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 5-00. 3. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 5-00. 3. Kali Howard, Zachary, 5-00.

Pole vault: 1. Kelsey White, Zachary, 7-06. 2. Camrin Pierre, Zachary, 6-00.

Long jump: 1. Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 16-06. 2. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 15-11.25. 3. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 15-02.

Triple jump: 1. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 33-09. 2. Chasity Sample, Zachary, 32-07.25. 3. Vanche Seiber, Wilkinson County, 31-05.25.

Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 39-07. 2. Brianne Bankston, Zachary, 34-10.25. 3. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 28-11.00.

Discus: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 120-01. 2. Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 78-10. 3. Nicole Perkowski, Dunham, 77-07.

Javelin: 1. Brianne Bankston, Zachary, 101-05. 2. Arieonia Ebbs, West Feliciana, 74-05. 3. Naturi Scott, Port Allen, 70-06.

Boys

Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 192. 2. Jewel Sumner, 83. 3. West Feliciana, 82. 4. Dunham, 75. 5. Wilkinson County, 50. 6. Plaquemine, 43. 7. Port Allen, 40.

Track

100: 1. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 10.82. 2. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 10.95. 3. Richard Lee, Sumner, 11.01.

200: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 21.64. 2. Jireon Miller, Zachary, 22.53. 3. Elijah Clyde, West Feliciana, 22.98.

400: 1. Jireon Miller, Zachary, 50.61. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 51.70. 3. Quincy Jones, Wilkinson County, 54.90.

800: 1. Reese Davis, Dunham, 2:07.92. 2. Ethan Courter, Dunham, 2:14.19. 3. Silas Childress, Sumner, 2:14.74.

1,600: 1. Lejaune George, Zachary, 4:43.85. 2. Andrew Godke, West Feliciana, 5:02.23. 3. Myles Pelton, Dunham, 5:04.00.

3,200: 1. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:50.47. 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:09.69. 3. Luke Dubee, Zachary, 11:00.69.

110 hurdles: 1. Cody Smith, Zachary, 15.31. 2. Dominic Haney, Sumner, 15.32. 3. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 18.40.

300 hurdles: 1. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 45.38. 2. Donaldvon Williams, Plaquemine, 50.28. 3. Shun Lewis, Wilkinson County, 55.42.

4x100: 1. West Feliciana, 43.14. 2. Zachary, 44.08. 3. Jewel Sumner, 44.12.

4x200: 1. West Feliciana, 1:30.50. 2. Zachary, 1:34.36. 3. Wilkinson County, 1:34.94.

4x400: 1. Jewel Sumner, 3:39.46. 2. Dunham, 3:51.32. 3. Zachary, 3:52.91.

4x800: 1. Dunham, 8:56.62. 2. Wilkinson County, 9:32.16. 3. Zachary, 9:47.13.

Field

High jump: 1. Colby Sloan, Sumner, 12-00. 2. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 10-00. 3. Chandler Achord, West Feliciana, 10-00.

Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 22-06.00. 2. Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-11.25. 3. Rodney Brown, Sumner, 20-03.50.

Triple jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 42-04. 2. Connor Wisham, Zachary, 41-04.25. 3. Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 40-07.50.

Shot put: 1. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 44-09.25. 2. Taishon Nelson, Zachary, 43-02.00. 3. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 41-11.25.

Discus: 1. Adarius Franklin, West Feliciana, 135-11. 2. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 98-08. 3. Taishon Nelson, Zachary, 97-05.

Javelin: 1. Larkin Price, Zachary, 128-04.25. 2. Seth Stabiler, Dunham, 114-10. 3. Kayne Guillory, Plaquemine, 107-01.

