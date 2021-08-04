Some might call it a revenge season. Or maybe a bounce back.
But for The Dunham School’s Kalante Wilson it is about validation. And victories.
“I had a couple of schools looking at me. But once I got hurt, that went away,” Wilson said. “I feel real good about this season. I hope I can earn an offer to play some place.
“More than anything, I am excited to see what we do as a team. We have got a lot of guys back. Everybody has worked hard this summer. Seeing the freshmen and sophomores push so hard motivates the rest of us.”
The backstory on Wilson is a familiar one. At 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, he is not the prototype for a college running back or linebacker.
Wilson played both positions well and was the Tigers’ offensive MVP as a sophomore in 2019 when he rushed for 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns as Dunham advanced to the Division III select semifinals.
Everyone, including Wilson, expected more of the same last fall. Wilson suffered a dislocated ankle in a Week 2 game against Archbishop Hannan that ended his season.
“I was running the ball and when the guy tackled me all his weight landed on my ankle,” Wilson said. “I knew something was wrong right away. It didn’t hurt that much at first, but I figured my season was over.”
Wilson had surgery three days later and could not put weight on the ankle for two months. He cheered on his teammates the rest of the way.
Once Wilson was able to begin jogging and light workouts, his teammates returned the favor by offering daily encouragement. A key milestone came a few weeks into the summer when Wilson played on offense and defense in his first 7-on-7 tourney in over a year.
“It took me a while feel comfortable,” Wilson said. “After that first weekend, I was sore. I got stronger and gained more confidence every week.”
The best was yet to come when the Tigers finished the summer with an end-of-training competition.
“I am really proud of him,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said of Wilson. “Kalante has worked so hard to get back to where he was before he got hurt.
“We test our guys at the end of summer to see how they did in the weight room and we call it the Top Tiger competition. He won it. It’s a mathematical formula that factors in their strength totals in three core lifts and their speed totals in three speed tests.
“Kalante not only won it, he has one of the top times in program history since we started doing it. He’s near the top of the list with Derek Stingley Jr. and Mike Williams.”
Stingley and Williams were among Wilson's role models, which makes the accomplishment even sweeter. But Wilson and the other Dunham seniors have shifted their focus to the season ahead.
Both Weiner and Wilson agree the Tigers maxed out on all their offseason training. Now is the time to put the training to the test.
“I’ve known him since third grade when he was in class with my son (Matthew, also a senior),” Weiner said. “Kalante's got a laugh that you hear in the locker room and all over campus. He's a great young man and a great teammate.”
Could Wilson and his teammates get the last laugh on any naysayers out there? That is Wilson’s plan.