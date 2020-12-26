In a game of filled with momentum swings, fourth-seeded Baker came up with the final run as the Buffaloes worked hard to put away No. 13 Mentorship Academy 56-47 in first day action at the East Baton Parish basketball tournament.
Baker (9-1) led 43-40 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Mentorship 12-1 to take a 53-41 lead with five minutes left to play. Jason O’Connor’s three-point play pulled the Sharks to within nine points, but Jayden Neff answered with a jumper for the Buffaloes.
Mentorship (0-4) was not able to cut its deficit to single digits again until the closing seconds.
“We have to take it one game at a time, because I think there’s going to be some upsets in this tournament,” Baker coach James Holmes said. “I’m glad to get out of that one. The Mentorship kids came to play, and they played hard.”
The tournament opened with No. 8 Tara’s M.J. Mitchell scoring 22 points as the Trojans posted a 63-49 win over No. 9 Capitol. Fifth-seeded Broadmoor held No. 12 Belaire to three points in the third quarter, and the Buccaneers doubled up on the Bengals for a 66-33 win.
BAKER 56, MENTORSHIP 47: Keyshawn Chenevert scored off an offensive rebound to give Baker a 14-9 lead after one quarter. The Buffaloes then scored the first 15 points of the second quarter and appeared to have the game in hand.
Tyler Brown, who led Baker with 18 points, made a buzzer-beating baseline jumper to give the Buffaloes a 34-19 halftime lead, but the Sharks were not done.
O’Connor scored four of his 11 points as Mentorship opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run. After Brison Dandy’s basket and free throw by Karahn Holden, the Sharks trailed 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Dandy led Mentorship with 13 points.
In the fourth, another free throw from Holden had Mentorship as close as 44-41 before Baker heated up again. Brown’s 3-pointer and a three-point play by Neff helped Baker move out to a 56-44 lead with two minutes left.
Mentorship had chances at the free throw to make the game tighter but did not deliver. The Sharks made only nine of 25 free throws.
Kaleb Higgins scored 14 points for Baker, and Neff finished with 12.
BROADMOOR 66, BELAIRE 33: The Buccaneers (6-9) outscored Belaire 20-3 in the third quarter, when the Bengals turned the ball over on their first five possessions of the half.
Broadmoor’s Deonta Comager scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the quarter. Belaire (3-7) did not make a field goal in the quarter until Paul James’ layup with six seconds left.
“We talked to the team (at halftime),” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “We asked them, ‘Which team is going to show up. The one that lets (Belaire) come back and beat us or the one that needs this win.’ ”
Also hitting double figures for Broadmoor were Givel Nelson-Nunez (13 points) and Noah Jones (11 points).
Horlis Clark topped Belaire with seven points.