Ethan Fields originally planned to commit next week. On July 7, to be exact. The plan made sense because that will be his mother’s birthday and Fields’ number is No. 77.
After a recent visit to Purdue, the Dutchtown High senior offensive lineman decided not to wait. His commitment to the Boilermakers was first announced on social media Thursday.
“I had a criteria list and Purdue checked off everything on that list,” Fields said. “Their plan for me when I get there was really detailed. It left me without any questions about how, when or where I would play.
“Engineering is what I want to major in and Purdue is one of the best engineering schools in the country. Their coaching staff offensive line-wise is very good and so is their way of developing offensive lineman.”
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Fields is projected as an offensive guard by the Boilermakers. Woodlawn High quarterback Rickie Collins committed to Purdue last fall.
Though he said it did not factor into his decision, Fields said the fact that Collins has also committed to Purdue is notable because he likes the idea of having another local player in the 2023 signing class.
Tulane, UL, Louisiana Tech and Indiana were the other schools Fields said he was considering.
Collins excels
Woodlawn’s Collins was the Elite 11 QB Mega-Target Challenge winner in Los Angeles. Collins had 53 points, six more than the next closest competitor.
More accolades for Hall
Former Zachary High pitcher Tanner Hall of Southern Mississippi has been named to Team USA squad and is set to pitch on Friday.
Hall also earned a spot on the Baseball America 2022 All-American team as a starting pitcher after helping USM advance to a Super Regional before losing to eventual national champion Ole Miss.
Jones signs
Former Scotlandville and Vanderbilt basketball standout Damian Jones has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jones played for the Sacramento Kings last season and was originally with the Golden State Warriors.