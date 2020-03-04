There was no holding off the Lee Magnet girls basketball team in the second half of their Division II semifinal playoff game Wednesday night.
After building a five-point halftime lead, the top-seeded Patriots' relentless defensive pressure and rebounding at both ends of the court carried them to a 74-52 win over No. 4 Ursuline Academy at the Lee gymnasium.
It was the second consecutive year in which Lee ousted Ursuline in the semifinals. And, like last year, Lee (25-2) advances to the championship game, where it will host No. 2 St. Louis at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Saints 64-60 to win the 2019 Division II title.
Ursuline scored the first basket of the third quarter to pull within 32-29. From there, the Patriots went on an 18-2 run that was fueled by 10 turnovers. Ursuline (19-13) never got the deficit under 10 points again.
“We started off kind of slow, but we made a few adjustments,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “We came out in the third quarter and we did what we do best.”
Diamond Hunter led the way for Lee with 31 points. Aniya Legarde (14 points) and Ceara Myers were also key contributors. All three were active on the boards — particularly the offensive end, where Lee grabbed 26 rebounds while limiting Ursuline to eight.
The Lions got 21 points from senior Kiersten Nelson, 15 from Tyrielle Williams and 11 from Nicole Young.
Ursuline was successful in the lane in the first quarter as the Lions built a 14-10 lead. Turnovers and missed free throws were factors as Lee fought back to take an 18-14 lead after one quarter. The Lions made only 3 of 10 free throws in the half.
“One thing that hurt us in the first half was free throws and we turned it over,” Ursuline coach Kris Goff said. If we limit those, maybe they’re down at halftime and it's a different game. But for them to not play well and still be up at halftime, it was an easy sell for coach Wilson to get them to come out and play hard.”
A driving basket and two free throws from Hunter helped Lee move out to a 26-16 lead in the second quarter. Young made two baskets and Williams hit a jumper as Ursuline scored the next six points.
Nelson had a chance to slice Lee’s lead to four points late in the half but missed the free throw and a chance to convert a three-point play.