Wednesday’s scores
Class 5A/4A
Assumption 35, Denham Springs 10
St. Thomas More 61, Walker 7
Central 47, Southern Lab 7
Dutchtown 31, Vandebilt Catholic 20
East Ascension 30, Warren Easton 27, 2 OT
Karr 34, Catholic 31
Class 3A and below
Albany 38, DeQuincy 28
Varnado 26, Slaughter Community Charter 14
Pearl River 34, Springfield 7
Bowling Green at Silliman Institute
Episcopal 42, Pope John Paul II 0
Statewide scores
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 6
Carencro 37, Southside 27
Chalmette 42, King 0
East Jefferson 41, Riverdale 13
Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0
Higgins 28, Bonnabel 13
Lake Area New Tech Early College 26, Douglass 20
Lake Arthur 41, Vinton 28
New Iberia Catholic 36, Delcambre 7
Thursday’s games
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Class 5A/4A
Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)
St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)
Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)
West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A), 6 p.m.
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)
St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.
Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)
Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads, 6 p.m.
Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A), 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)
Sunday’s game
Class 5A/4A
St. Helena (9-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 2 p.m.