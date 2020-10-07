BR.karrcatholic.100820.002.jpg
Catholic High’s George Hart, III races to the end zone for a score in the second quarter of action on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium against Ednar Karr.

 John Oubre

Wednesday’s scores

Class 5A/4A

Assumption 35, Denham Springs 10

St. Thomas More 61, Walker 7

Central 47, Southern Lab 7

Dutchtown 31, Vandebilt Catholic 20

East Ascension 30, Warren Easton 27, 2 OT

Karr 34, Catholic 31

Class 3A and below

Albany 38, DeQuincy 28

Varnado 26, Slaughter Community Charter 14

Pearl River 34, Springfield 7

Bowling Green at Silliman Institute

Episcopal 42, Pope John Paul II 0

Statewide scores

Thursday’s games

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Class 5A/4A

Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)

St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)

Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)

Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A), 6 p.m.

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)

St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.

Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads, 6 p.m.

Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A), 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)

Sunday’s game

Class 5A/4A

St. Helena (9-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 2 p.m.

