WATSON — The Live Oak Eagles had good reason to celebrate Friday’s 3-0 win over Sam Houston: It was a first-round playoff win for the highest-seeded Live Oak team in the boys soccer program’s 13-year history.
For the Earle brothers, there were three more.
Junior Jack Earle and his younger brother, Matthew, combined for all three of the Eagles’ goals. While Jack has proven to be a key piece in coach Zack Miller’s attack, his freshman brother saw key minutes in the win because of multiple COVID-related absences for Live Oak. For Miller, relying on the freshman was a testament to the depth his team has developed.
“They’re both explosive attacking players,” Miller said. “Matt’s just a freshman. He’s kind of finding his groove a little bit. I think we’ve developed a good bit of depth, especially on the back line. We’re missing two starters on the back line and our starting center midfielder today because of quarantine issues, so having that depth was huge.”
Jack Earle started off the festivities by sending a low line drive off his right foot between the legs of Kade Whitman in the 19th minute, before Matthew Earle took advantage of a mishandled save by Whitman and chipped the ball in off the crossbar at the 33rd minute.
The elder Earle took a pass from Trenton Broussard into the back of the net in the 45th minute, completing the combined hat trick from the Earle brothers.
The Broncos struggled to keep the ball out of their half of the pitch, but a pair of shots on goal against Live Oak’s back line. Sam Houston’s back line was forced to play in their box for most of the matc, but still managed to keep the pressure off Whitman. While Miller was satisfied with the result, he knows his team still has some cleaning up to do before taking on No. 5 Neville in Monroe next week.
“Neville’s a team that’s historically very physical,” Miller said. “They’ll fight to the end, and I think that’s another thing that I think this game helped us with. They’re a team we played last year in the tournament, and they beat us 1-0. I feel like these boys look at that and say, ‘We’re a better team than we were last year.’ I’m sure Neville can say the same. They’re coming off a bye, and we’ve got to take advantage of that with some good training days this week.”
For Sam Houston coach Trey Jones, the Broncos proved that they belonged in the playoffs while keeping in line with the long-term goals for his team, despite dealing with a pair of hurricanes before the season.
“We basically focused on the process, and we checked a lot of boxes,” Jones said. “We were better than last year and we made the playoffs. We just kept setting the standard little by little, despite the hurricanes, the pandemic and everything like that. So yes, we definitely superseded our expectations of the year.”