The top of Catholic High’s batting order was nearly unstoppable in the Bears Division I quarterfinal playoff game against Shaw, and it led to a series-clinching win on Thursday evening.
With its first four batters reaching base on 15 of 16 plate appearances, top-seeded Catholic got more than enough offense in a 15-2 win over No. 8 Shaw in five innings at Catholic.
Catholic (25-6) won the series 2-0 and advances to the semifinals next week at Southeastern Louisiana's Alumni Field in Hammond. The Bears will play the winner of the best-of-three series between No. 5 Jesuit and No. 4 C.E Byrd which begins Friday in Shreveport.
Shaw (19-18) not only had trouble keeping Catholic's first four batters off the bases, it also struggled to keep them from scoring once they got there.
The batters — Ben Robichaux, C.J. Sturiale, Trip Dobson and Prescott Marsh — combined to reach base on six hits, six walks, two errors and two hit batsmen. Dobson led the quartet with four runs as they combined to score 13 runs.
“We suffocated them with our bats,” said Catholic catcher Clayton Pourciau, who went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. “We had great (at-bats). We’ve got the best nine and we’re out there to win it all.”
Marsh also started on the mound. He threw 56 pitches in 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run. Kyle Hertel came on in relief and got a key strikeout after Shaw loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Hertel retired the Eagles in order in the bottom of the fifth as Catholic won the game by the run rule.
Catholic’s scoring got started with four runs on two hits and two errors in the first inning. Robichaux led off with a walk and Sturiale followed with an RBI double. Dobson followed with a triple and scored on Marsh’s grounder to third.
Marsh took second on an errant throw, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
The Bears added three runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Shaw brought in reliever Logan Muhleisen with two outs in the second after starter Justin Oubre ran into trouble with two outs. Pourciau lined a two-run single to center on Muhleisen’s second pitch.
Pourciau also got the Bears going in the fourth, driving in the first two runs of the inning with a double to left-center.
In the fifth, Marsh and pinch hitter Dylan Trejos each delivered two-RBI doubles.
“You have to tip your hat to (Catholic),” Shaw coach Doug Faust said. “We couldn’t get them out. We held them for five innings (Wednesday), but after that we just couldn’t get them out.”
The quarterfinal appearance for Shaw came after opening-round playoff losses each of the past four seasons.
“I’ve been working with this group for three years and we’ve been battling,” Faust said. “We won a playoff series, and when you look back on it they’ve done a great thing for our program.”
Catholic 15, Shaw 2
Catholic 430 44 — 15 9 1
Shaw 100 10 — 2 4 4
W — Prescott Marsh. L — Justin Oubre.
Leaders — CATHOLIC: Clayton Pourciau 2-4, 4 RBIs; C.J. Sturiale 3-3, 3 RBIs; Trip Dobson 1-1, 4 runs. SHAW: Cameron Bolden 1-2, 2 runs; Logan Muhleisen 1-3, RBI.
Team records — Catholic 25-6. Shaw 19-18.