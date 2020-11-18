SHREVEPORT — Final results from the Division IV LHSAA swimming championships.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Pope John Paul II 337. 2, Newman 285. 3, Ascension Episcopal 268. 4, Dunham 120. 5, Metairie Park Country Day 102. 6, Episcopal School of Acadiana 82. 7, St. Martin’s 80. 8, Westminster Christian 64. 9, First Baptist Christian 63. 10, Riverside Academy 59. 11, Central Catholic 57. 12, Christ Episcopal 53. 13, Ascension Christian 28. 14, Menard, Vinton 26. 16, St. Thomas Aquinas 23. 17, Northlake Christian, 5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Newman 1:43.46. 2, Pope John Paul II 1:44.69. 3, Ascension Episcopal 1:51.48.
200 freestyle: 1, Pierce Thionville, Newman, 1:40.78. 2, Thad Erato, Pope John Paul II, 1:57.60. 3, Pepijn Kuiper, Newman, 1:58.90.
200 individual medley: 1, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 1:58.55. 2, Mason Schlang, Ascension Episcopal, 1:59.68. 3, Christian Johnson, Newman, 2:01.33.
50 freestyle: 1, Davis Legnon, Pope John Paul II, 22.38. 2, Adam Stelly, Westminster, 23.99. 3, Ebbo Kuiper, Newman, 24.37.
100 butterfly: 1, Davis Legnon, Pope John Paul II, 50.68. 2, Jack Aldridge, Ascension Episcopal, 52.27. 3, Mason Schlang, Ascension Episcopal, 52.78.
100 freestyle: 1, Jack Aldridge, Ascension Episcopal, 50.22. 2, Adam Stelly, Westminster, 50.66. 3, Thad Erato, Pope John Paul, 52.27.
500 freestyle: 1, Christian Johnson, Newman, 4:47.37. 2, Luke Barrios, Pope John Paul II, 5:50.29. 3, Ethan DeSoto, Ascension Christian, 6:03.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Pope John Paul II 1:36.68. 2, Newman 1:48.77. 3, Ascension Episcopal 1:54.20.
100 backstroke: 1, Pierce Thionville, Newman, 50.22. 2, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 55.83. 3, Colby Watkins, St. Martin’s, 56.10.
100 breaststroke: 1, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 59.49. 2, Andy Cerna, Westminster, 1:05.00. 3, Pepijn Kuiper, Newman, 1:07.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Newman, 3:29.71. 2, Ascension Episcopal, 3:43.12. 3. Dunham, 3:55.66.
Girls
Team totals: 1, Ascension Episcopal 291. 2, Newman 231. 3, Episcopal School of Acadiana 221. 4. St. Martin’s 199. 5, Menard 180. 6, McGehee 165. 7. Pope John Paul II 161. 8, Riverside 97. 9. Houma Christian 75. 10, Westminster 63. 11, Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 62. 12, Ascension Christian 50. 13, Metairie Park Country Day 49. 14, Christ Episcopal 40. 15, St. Mary’s 31. 16, Morris Jeff 17. Northlake Christian 7. 18. First Baptist Christian 1.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Ascension Episcopal, 1:54.31. 2, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 1:59.09. 3, Newman, 2:05.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Regan Manning, ESA, 1:57.77. 2, Katherine Kramer, Newman, 1:58.49. 3, Victoria Murphy, Ascension Christian, 2:10.70.
200 individual medley: 1, Sophie Sierveld, AES, 2:12.32. 2, Elena Alvarado, ESA, 2:19.55. 3, Brooke Gill, AES, 2:26.42.
50 freestyle: 1, Ashley Gill, AES, 23.70. 2, Andrea Cuccia, Pope John Paul II, 25.28. 3, Mary LeMieux, Christ Episcopal, 25.72.
100 butterfly: 1, Ashley Gill, AES, 56.16. 2, Juliette Magner, St. Martin’s, 1:02.09. 3, Olivia Courville, Sacred Heart-GC, 1:06.37.
100 freestyle: 1, Katherine Kramer, Newman, 55.11. 2, Mary LeMeiux, Christ Episcopal, 56.14. 3, Camille McConnell, Sacred Heart-GC, 57.14.
500 freestyle: 1, Regan Manning, ESA, 5:15.56. 2, Sheridan Pesnell, St. Mary’s, 5:48.97. 3, Victoria Murphy, Ascension Christian, 5:49.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Newman, 1:49.51. 2, ESA, 1:50.75. 3, AES, 1:51.67.
100 backstroke: 1, Juliette Magner, St. Martin’s, 1:01.22. 2, Camille McConnell, Sacred Heart-GC, 1:02.28. 3, Brooke Gill, AES, 1:04.23.
100 breaststroke: 1, Sophie Sierveld, AES, 1:08.75. 2, Elena Alvarado, ESA, 1:10.29. 3, Andrea Cuccia, Pope John Paul, 1:11.26.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Ascension Episcopal, 3:58.19. 2, St. Martin’s, 3:59.65. 3, McGehee, 4:13.02.