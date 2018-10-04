Class 5A/4A
Belaire at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Belaire 1-4, 0-2 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 2-3, 0-2
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Central 28-0; Scotlandville lost to Walker 50-22
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: WR Ahmad Lathan, QB Jamal Brown; SCOTLANDVILLE: DB Nick Williams, QB Jesse Craig.
NOTEWORTHY: Craig, a junior, passed for 207 yards and two TDs last week in place of injured QB Cameron Armstead last week. … Belaire looks to snap a four-game losing streak.
Broadmoor at McKinley
7 p.m. at MHS
RECORDS: Broadmoor 1-4; McKinley 1-4
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor lost to Kentwood 20-8; McKinley lost to Cecilia 26-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BROADMOOR: OL Brandon Lynum, DB Jachius Spears; McKINLEY: QB Jordan Joseph, LB Kentrell Freeman.
NOTEWORTHY: Something has got to give in this 5-5A opener as Broadmoor looks to snap a four-game skid and McKinley looks to end a two-game losing streak. … MHS has scored 18 points this season.
Central at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
RECORDS: Central 2-3, 2-0 in District 4-5A; Live Oak 4-1, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Central beat Belaire 28-0; Live Oak beat Denham Springs 31-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: OL Logan Scott, DB Kam Sartin, DL Avery Mayeaux; LIVE OAK: DB Taylor Martin, DB Tanner Martin, RB MJ Hughes.
NOTEWORTHY: Notable 4-5A game for ninth-ranked LOHS and Central, a surprise co-leader two weeks into the league schedule. … The Wildcats played without QB Sam Kenerson (concussion) last week. … LOHS RB Kee Hawkins leads area 5A/4A rushers with 722 yards.
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary
RECORDS: Dutchtown 3-2; East Ascension 5-0
LAST WEEK: Dutchtown lost to Lutcher 34-6; East Ascension beat St. Charles Catholic 21-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUTCHTOWN: WR Jadyn McKinney, DE Hayden Willis, DB Jordan Jackson; EAST ASCENSION: DE Deshon Hall, WR Jyrin Johnson, LB Javon Carter.
NOTEWORTHY: Another key 5-5A opener. … Hall picked up a scholarship offer from Colorado earlier this week. … The Spartans defense did not allow any points last week. … Jackson returned an interception 100 yards for a TD last week.
Ferriday at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Ferriday 3-2; Denham Springs 3-2
LAST WEEK: Ferriday beat General Trass 36-0; Denham Springs lost to Live Oak 31-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FERRIDAY: ATH Larry Scott; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, LB Davion Nassri, OL Jake Evans.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game for Ferriday, a 2A semifinalist last season and 5A DSHS. … Lunsford leads area 5A/4A passers with 1,324 yards and 13 TDs.
Lutcher at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: Lutcher 3-2; Parkview Baptist 0-5
LAST WEEK: Lutcher beat Dutchtown 34-6; Parkview lost to Southern Lab 32-22
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: SS/LB Ivan Clark, RB Rondell Mealey Jr., SS Zane McCrary; PARKVIEW: QB Colton Jumonville, LB Ian Pourciau, S Cobie Miller.
NOTEWORTHY: Lutcher has won three straight and PBS seeks its first win in the District 6-4A opener. … PBS should benefit from the return of QB Colton Jumonville and LB Ian Pourciau from injury. … The 220-pound Jumonville has not played since a preseason scrimmage. … LHS’ Kolby Bourgeois has 1,040 yards passing.
St. Amant vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: St. Amant 4-1; Catholic 4-1
LAST WEEK: St. Amant beat St. James 31-21; Catholic beat Teurlings Catholic 34-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: QB Lathan Bourgeois, LB Reed Norwood, DB Jordan Bennett; CATHOLIC: RB LC Benjamin, SB Jonathan Mestayer, LB Landon Richard.
NOTEWORTHY: Another pivotal 5-5A opener. … St. Amant won last season 21-14. … Gators running back KJ Franklin has 953 yards total offense and 12 TDs. … QB Cameron Dartez has 1,056 yards total offense to pace Catholic, accounting for 12 TDs.
St. Martinville at Livonia
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: St. Martinville 5-0; Livonia 5-0
LAST WEEK: St. Martinville beat Woodlawn-BR 42-3; Livonia beat Donaldsonville 40-18
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MARTINVILLE: RB Travien Benjamin, QB Marjavion Williams; LIVONIA: RB Tyler Milstead, DB/WR Delvontre Victorian, LB Brennan Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Martinville entered the LSWA’s Class 4A polls at No. 9 this week. … Game is a District 5-4A opener. … Livonia QB Kerri Wells has more than 1,000 yards passing.
Walker at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Walker 5-0, 1-0 in District 4-5A; Zachary 3-2 1-0
LAST WEEK: Walker beat Scotlandville 50-22; Zachary lost to University 47-29
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: FS/WR Calvin Watson, SS/RB Byron Lockhart, DB TJ Briley; ZACHARY: WR Chris Hilton, WR Chandler Whitfield, DT Caleb Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: The biggest game on the District 4-5A schedule. … Zachary is ranked seventh among 5A schools. … Walker QB Ethan McMasters has passed for 1,235 yards, and Zachary QB Keilon Brown has 1,123 total yards.
Woodlawn vs. St. Michael
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: Woodlawn 1-4; St. Michael 3-2
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to St. Martinville 32-3; St. Michael lost to Hannan 18-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: RB Jonero Scott, WR/LB Tyrell Smith, OL/DL Jason Jones; ST. MICHAEL: QB Cole Garafola, FB/DE Chris Sehring, FB/LB Conner Badeaux.
NOTEWORTHY: Another District 6-4A game. … Garafola has thrived in St. Michael’s new option offense. … Smith and Scott have combined for 672 yards rushing. … Jacob Barnes averages 42 yards a punt and has seven field goals for WHS.
Class 3A and below
Albany at Bogalusa
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: Albany 5-0, Bogalusa 2-3
LAST WEEK: Albany beat Sci Academy 38-0; Bogalusa beat South Plaquemines 16-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ALBANY: RB Justin Parrish, TE/LB Tyler Bates, LB Casey Thompson; BOGALUSA: QB Tyrese Roussel, WR/DB Chas Smith.
NOTEWORTHY: District 7-3A opener. … Albany recorded its first shutout of the season, and Tyler Bates had three sacks last week.
Brusly at University
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium
RECORDS: Brusly 3-2, 0-2 in District 6-3A; University 5-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to West Feliciana 41-14; University beat Zachary 49-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: LB Vanderbilt Bynum, QB Nick Pennell, DB Grant Watts; UNIVERSITY: DL Jacquelin Roy, RB Mike Hollins, LB Bryton Constantin.
NOTEWORTHY: U-High returns to 6-3A play after a win over a ranked 5A team. … The Cubs were ranked 18th in MaxPreps’ most recent national poll. … Hollins has 737 yards rushing and 15 TDs. … Brusly has lost two in a row.
Catholic-PC at Loreauville
7 p.m. at Loreauville High
RECORDS: Catholic-PC 4-1; Loreauville 0-5
LAST WEEK: Catholic-PC beat Sacred Heart-VL 23-17; Loreauville lost to Franklin 28-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: RB/DB Matthew Langlois, WR/DB Karson Moore, OL/DE Will Dunham; LOREAUVILLE: not available.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic-PC scored the game-winning touchdown against Sacred Heart-Ville Platte with 18 seconds left. … The Hornets’ Collin Grezaffi has 726 yards rushing and 12 TDs.
Donaldsonville at St. James
7 p.m. at SJHS
RECORDS: Donaldsonville 3-2; St. James 3-2
LAST WEEK: Donaldsonville lost to Livonia 40-18; St. James lost to St. Amant 31-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DONALDSONVILLE: ATH Muppet Bell, DB Savon Landry, RB Rae Land Johnson; ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, OL/DL Rahlik Fleming, LB Arum Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: A huge District 10-3A opener for both. … DHS players are mourning the death of DHS basketball player, Tresean Jackson, who was killed in a car crash last week. … Smith has 590 yards rushing.
East Feliciana at Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane
RECORDS: East Feliciana 1-4 in District 8-2A, 1-0; Dunham 5-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana lost to Jewel Sumner 27-24; Dunham beat The Church Academy 50-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: QB/DB Caleb Anderson, RB DeAndre Patin, WR/DB Richard Davis, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; DUNHAM: QB Reed Godbery, WR/DB Derek Stingley, TE/DE Rhett Guidry.
NOTEWORTHY: Dunham has shut out three straight opponents. … The Tigers’ Reed Godbery has 1,071 yards passing. … LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. has 413 yards receiving.
East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: East Iberville 4-1; Ascension Catholic 5-0
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat Houma Christian 37-0; Ascension Catholic beat Covenant Christian 46-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: OL/DL Justin Hollins, QB Mike Triplett, RB Junior Williams, RB Dedrick Wilson; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: LB Parker Hales, RB/LB Jai Williams, LB Andrew Landry
NOTEWORTHY: It’s homecoming for Ascension Catholic and also a District 6-1A opener. … The Bulldogs are ranked eighth in Class 1A and are led by Jai Williams, who has 917 yards rushing and 14 TDs.
Episcopal at The Church Academy
7 p.m. at TCA
RECORDS: Episcopal 3-2, 1-0 in District 8-2A; Church Academy 0-5, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat Capitol 29-20; The Church Academy lost to Dunham 50-0.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: OL Dillon Kong, LB Anders Melton, K/P Parker Sanchez; CHURCH ACADEMY: QB/TE/LB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams
NOTEWORTHY: Episcopal DB Ethan Hook leads the team with four interceptions going into this District 8-2A game. … The Knights’ Austin Jemison has 720 rushing yards and 11 TDs.
Glen Oaks at West Feliciana
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville
RECORDS: Glen Oaks 0-5, 0-1 in District 6-3A; West Feliciana 2-3, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to Baker 38-0; West Feliciana beat Brusly 41-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: DT/OL Kendrick Jackson, RB/LB Jaylon Kinchen, QB/DB Demonte Upkins; WEST FELICIANA: ATH Clayton Howard, OL Colton Scott, P Aiden Holland.
NOTEWORTHY: West Feliciana, the reigning 3A champion, snapped a three-game losing streak last week. … The Saints’ Howard scored three TDs last week, including a 47-yard punt return.
Loranger at Port Allen
7 p.m. at PAHS
RECORDS: Loranger 1-4; Port Allen 0-5
LAST WEEK: Loranger beat Salmen 20-19; Port Allen lost to Northeast 32-15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LORANGER: QB Jake Messina, TE/LB Coy Disher, RB/DB Xavier Green; PORT ALLEN: RB/DB Edward Wilson, DT/OT Traveon Scott.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game for teams from different Class 3A districts. … Messina is the son of Loranger coach Sam Messina.
Mentorship at Baker
7 p.m. at Baker’s Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: Mentorship Academy 0-4, 0-1 in District 6-3A; Baker 4-2, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Mentorship lost to Madison Prep 47-0; Baker beat Glen Oaks 38-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: OL Donavan Dorsey, RB Jonathan Harris, DL David Duncan; BAKER: RB/DB Desmond Windon, LB/FB Camryn King, OL/DL Dillon Cage.
NOTEWORTHY: Former Southern University teammates square off. … Baker coach Eric Randall was a quarterback, and Mentorship’s Keith Woods was a receiver. … Baker’s Windon has 681 yards rushing and 11 TDs.
North Central at Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at SCC-Slaughter
RECORDS: North Central 1-4, 0-1 in District 5-1A; Slaughter Community Charter 2-3, 1-1
LAST WEEK: North Central lost to Rosepine 44-6; Slaughter beat Westminster Christian 42-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTH CENTRAL: ATH Jalen Smith; SLAUGHTER: QB Shane Duncan, T/DE Bryce Turner, OL Christen Armstead.
NOTEWORTHY: It is Slaughter’s homecoming, and it also will be the Knights’ first game in their stadium. … North Central’s lone win is over another BR team, Mentorship Academy.
Pope John Paul II at Springfield
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Pope John Paul 2-3; Springfield 2-3
LAST WEEK: Pope John Paul lost to St. Helena 48-0; Springfield lost to Pine 36-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: POPE JOHN PAUL: RB Joe Estopinal; SPRINGFIELD: RB/LB John’L Fryson.
NOTEWORTHY: Both won their first two games and now have lost three in a row. … It is a nondistrict game for the schools that are part of a north shore district that is subdivided for multiple sports.
St. Martin’s at Ascension Christian
7 p.m. at ACH-Gonzales
RECORDS: St. Martin’s 3-2; Ascension Christian 2-3
LAST WEEK: St. Martin’s lost to Cohen 54-0; Ascension Christian beat Fisher 32-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MARTIN’S: WR/SS Aidan Bonano; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zachary Diez, WR Tyler Cambre, WR Derrick Varnado.
NOTEWORTHY: AC’s Zachary Diez leads the area Class 3A and below QBs in passing with 1,697 yards, while Tyler Cambre has 868 yards receiving.
Saturday
Madison Prep vs. Carver
7 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans
RECORDS: Madison Prep 3-2; Carver 2-3
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Mentorship Academy 47-0; Carver beat Helen Cox 19-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: LB Tyrin Vessell, WR/DB Joel Williams, DL Aaron Daniels; CARVER: LB/RB Ja’mel Cooley.
NOTEWORTHY: The Chargers step out of District 6-3A play to face 4A Carver. … It is a rare Saturday game for MPA, which seeks its third consecutive victory.