Missouri is known as the “Show Me” state. But a “show me” team? That would be 11th-seeded Northshore.
The Panthers bought into the notion that if there is a better team, “show me."
By outscoring seventh-seeded Walker 36-20 in the middle two quarters, Northshore notched a 68-54 victory in a Class 5A semifinal game at the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.
“We’ve played quite a few good teams on the road and had a lot of success,” Northshore coach Joshua Carlin said. “Our guys … they have the ability to have highlights. They are very talented and athletic.”
With the win, the Panthers (26-6) upset a third higher-seeded opponent and advance to play top-seeded Zachary (36-3) in the 5A final set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Warren Young Jr. scored a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for Walker (26-9), which made its fifth straight tourney appearance.
But the Wildcats could not overcome an off shooting night or find ways to offset the balance Northshore had with James Bridges, who scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds. Kohen Rowbatham added 20 points, while Fabian Hartley had a game-high 16 rebounds.
“I feel like these guys got better and better as the season went on, and I really thought we played some of our best basketball in the playoffs,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We just picked a rough night to have a bad shooting night.”
Walker made 34% of its shots from the field (17 of 50) and 50% of its free throws (14 of 28). Donald Butler added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Young scored 10 of Walker’s 16 first-quarter points, including the final basket that sent the Wildcats into the second quarter with a 16-12 lead.
Northshore heated up in the second period after making just five of 17 shots in the first quarter. Still, Walker held a slim lead through much of the second quarter.
The score was tied three times before Rowbatham’s jumper gave Northshore a 27-25 lead with 32 seconds left in the half. He added a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, giving the Panthers a 30-25 lead.
A Walker scoring drought of nearly three minutes gave Northshore a third-quarter window to expand its lead. Bridges scored six straight points to give Northshore a 48-33 lead with a minute to go in the quarter.
Young countered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a 12-point game going into the fourth quarter.
A cluster of turnovers gave Walker a chance to get back into contention. Butler’s floater in the lane made it a 52-47 game with 4:45 remaining.
However, the Wildcats drew no closer as Northshore scored 16 of the final 23 points.