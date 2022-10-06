It was the brand of football West Feliciana has been waiting to unleash.
The Saints scored on a kickoff return and fumble recovery in support of quarterback Joel Rogers’ three touchdown passes in a 44-30 District 6-4A victory Thursday over St. Michael at Olympia Stadium.
“One of the things we’ve been emphasizing all season was playing complimentary football, being explosive and sound on offense, defense and special teams,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “We’ve got a lot of ways on offense that we can be explosive and that’s going to change from week to week, based on what the defense gives us.”
West Feliciana improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2016. The Saints are also 4-0 in league play on the strength of a defense that produced five turnovers that contributed to 27 points.
West Feliciana defensive tackle Andrew Schwartz had two of his team’s fumble recoveries, including one in the end zone after St. Michael quarterback Dalton Ruffini was hit on the third play of the third quarter for a 41-3 lead.
“For high school kids, that looks like a mountain,” St. Michael coach Zach Leger said. “For coaches, sometimes that looks like a mountain. You’ve just got to fight to comeback, and that’s our message to them.”
Schwartz’s play resulted in the only touchdown in the second half, and kicker Archer Pangburn added a 28-yard field goal with 6:41 left in the game.
West Feliciana’s Kamron Whittaker’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, on the final play of the first quarter, after St. Michael’s William Mondello hit a 34-yard field goal, triggered a stretch of 27 unanswered points that led to 31-point halftime cushion.
Rogers completed 8 of 13 passes for 125 yards and three TDs, all in the first half, and didn’t play again. The bulk of his production came during the Saints’ 20-point second quarter, throwing touchdowns of 18 yards to Ja’Terrius Johnson after Dimitris Hardy’s interception; 35 yards to Jeremy Fowler after Schwartz’s first fumble recovery; and 16 yards to Elstron Longs with 3:54 before halftime.
Johnson had a team-high five catches for 52 yards, and it was his 1-yard run that gave the Saints a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
St. Michael (2-4, 2-3) stopped West Feliciana’s run of 34 unanswered points at the 5:51 mark of the third quarter on John Martinez’s 3-yard run. Martinez led the Warriors with 27 carries for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Our defense has been doing a great job of creating negative plays,” Fuller said. “We have some explosive players on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve got big goals this season for this team. This is an opportunity to learn and clean some things up.”