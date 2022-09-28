Class 5A-4A

Statistics provided by area schools

Rushing

84-836, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 15 TDs

102-677, Barry Remo II, Catholic, 7 TDs

77-560, Glen Cage, Central, 6 TDs

80-466, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 3 TDs

64-456, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 7 TDs

80-434, CJ McClendon, Walker, 5 TDs

65-422, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs

48-315, Ray McKneely, Denham Springs, 4 TDs

28-287, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 6 TDs

41-287, Tyrek Brown, Lutcher, 1 TD

43-273, Kameron Thomas, Thomas, Zachary, 0 TDs

Passing

882, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 70-104-2, 10 TDs

695, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 44-63-1, 7 TDs

765, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 52-105-2, 4 TDs

764, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 43-74-2, TDs

515, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 38-62-0, 7 TDs

492, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 48-81-4, 7 TDs

489, Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak, 46-83-3, 1 TD

483, Hayden Price, Walker, 37-57-3, 6 TDs

290, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 20-45-1, 2 TDs

Receiving

31-417, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 6 TDs

16-347, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 2 TDs

14-255, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 1 TD

9-253, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 2 TDs

13-248, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs

20-221, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 2 TDs

13-219, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 2 TDs

11-215, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 2 TDs

8-210, Jeremy Fowler, West Feliciana, 3 TDs

Punting

34.3, Brec Schultz, Live Oak, 13-446

33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 12-405

32.2, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 4-129

31.6, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 8-253

31.3, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 10-313

Scoring

90, D’Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 15 TDs

42, Barry Remo II, Catholic, 7 TDs

36, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 6 TDs

36, JaTerrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 6 TDs

30, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 5 TDs

24, Ray McKneely, Denham Springs, 4 TDs

24, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 4 TDs

24, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs

24, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 4 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

84-881, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 12 TDs

70-706, Kaden Williams, St. James, 13 TDs

63-627, Devontray Russell, Glen Oaks, 6 TDs

104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs

73-494, Jackson House, Dunham, 5 TDs

27-486, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 6 TDs

48-480, Shadrack Allen, White Castle, 10 TDs

445-351, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs

25-323, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs

16-315, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs

36-315, Chandler Wilson, East Feliciana, 4 TDs

33-297, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 6 TDs

38-278, Kellen Sherman, Madison Prep, 1 TD

Passing

830, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 57-98-2, 7 TDs

795, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 42-62-0, 6 TDs

733, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 43-77-5, 9 TDs

539, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 48-77-7, 2 TDs

426, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 42-75-3, 3 TDs

395, Blake Abney, University, 44-74-2. 6 TDs

395, Brayden Williams, St. James, 35-57-1, 3 TDs

263, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 32-63-3, 4 TDs

246, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 12-35-2, 3 TDs

Receiving

18-311, Tre’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 3 TDs

13-305, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 3 TDs

15-291, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs

14-279, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs

16-257, Kobe Brown, St. James, 3 TDs

8-200, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 2 TDs

Punting

43.9, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-483

35.9, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 11-395

37.5, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 12-451

33.1, Kobe Brown, St. James, 8-265

30.1, Seth Gale, University, 9-278

Scoring

82, Kaden Williams, St. James, 13 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

72, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 12 TDs

68, Shadrack Allen, White Castle, 10 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs

54, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

52, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 8 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

48, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 8 TDs

46, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 7 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

42, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs

36, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs

38, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

36, Devontry Russell, Glen Oaks, 6 TDs

30, Jackson House, Dunham, 5 TDs

View comments