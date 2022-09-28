Class 5A-4A
Statistics provided by area schools
Rushing
84-836, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 15 TDs
102-677, Barry Remo II, Catholic, 7 TDs
77-560, Glen Cage, Central, 6 TDs
80-466, Cam’ron Kelly, Denham Springs, 3 TDs
64-456, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 7 TDs
80-434, CJ McClendon, Walker, 5 TDs
65-422, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs
48-315, Ray McKneely, Denham Springs, 4 TDs
28-287, Ja’Terrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 6 TDs
41-287, Tyrek Brown, Lutcher, 1 TD
43-273, Kameron Thomas, Thomas, Zachary, 0 TDs
Passing
882, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 70-104-2, 10 TDs
695, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 44-63-1, 7 TDs
765, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 52-105-2, 4 TDs
764, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 43-74-2, TDs
515, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 38-62-0, 7 TDs
492, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 48-81-4, 7 TDs
489, Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak, 46-83-3, 1 TD
483, Hayden Price, Walker, 37-57-3, 6 TDs
290, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 20-45-1, 2 TDs
Receiving
31-417, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 6 TDs
16-347, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 2 TDs
14-255, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 1 TD
9-253, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 2 TDs
13-248, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 3 TDs
20-221, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 2 TDs
13-219, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 2 TDs
11-215, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 2 TDs
8-210, Jeremy Fowler, West Feliciana, 3 TDs
Punting
34.3, Brec Schultz, Live Oak, 13-446
33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 12-405
32.2, D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher, 4-129
31.6, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 8-253
31.3, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 10-313
Scoring
90, D’Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 15 TDs
42, Barry Remo II, Catholic, 7 TDs
36, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 6 TDs
36, JaTerrius Johnson, West Feliciana, 6 TDs
30, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 5 TDs
24, Ray McKneely, Denham Springs, 4 TDs
24, Dameium Marcell, Lutcher, 4 TDs
24, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 4 TDs
24, Ja’Cory Thomas, Walker, 4 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
84-881, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 12 TDs
70-706, Kaden Williams, St. James, 13 TDs
63-627, Devontray Russell, Glen Oaks, 6 TDs
104-619, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs
73-494, Jackson House, Dunham, 5 TDs
27-486, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 6 TDs
48-480, Shadrack Allen, White Castle, 10 TDs
445-351, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs
25-323, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs
16-315, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs
36-315, Chandler Wilson, East Feliciana, 4 TDs
33-297, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 6 TDs
38-278, Kellen Sherman, Madison Prep, 1 TD
Passing
830, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 57-98-2, 7 TDs
795, Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 42-62-0, 6 TDs
733, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 43-77-5, 9 TDs
539, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 48-77-7, 2 TDs
426, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 42-75-3, 3 TDs
395, Blake Abney, University, 44-74-2. 6 TDs
395, Brayden Williams, St. James, 35-57-1, 3 TDs
263, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 32-63-3, 4 TDs
246, Raiyen Otis, Donaldsonville, 12-35-2, 3 TDs
Receiving
18-311, Tre’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 3 TDs
13-305, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 3 TDs
15-291, David Olinde, Episcopal, 3 TDs
14-279, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
16-257, Kobe Brown, St. James, 3 TDs
8-200, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 2 TDs
Punting
43.9, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-483
35.9, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 11-395
37.5, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 12-451
33.1, Kobe Brown, St. James, 8-265
30.1, Seth Gale, University, 9-278
Scoring
82, Kaden Williams, St. James, 13 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
72, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 12 TDs
68, Shadrack Allen, White Castle, 10 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs
54, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 8 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
52, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 8 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
48, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 8 TDs
46, Trey Perkins, East Iberville, 7 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
42, Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs
36, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
38, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
36, Devontry Russell, Glen Oaks, 6 TDs
30, Jackson House, Dunham, 5 TDs