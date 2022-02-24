When facing a defending champion, playing solid defense is an obvious part of the plan. It will be crucial for both McKinley and Episcopal on the final day of the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament.
Second-seeded Episcopal (22-6) takes defending champion Lafayette Christian (25-7) in the Division III final that opens the action at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Alario Center. McKinley (19-9) faces John Curtis (20-5) in the Division I final at 7:30 p.m.
The final day of the select girls tourney is part of a busy Friday schedule that includes bidistrict nonselect and quarterfinal select playoff games for boys teams.
“A key for us will be getting back in transition,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton said. “We saw yesterday that they ran transition against St. Thomas Aquinas very well. It may be easier said than done, but we have to make sure we have people back.”
The Knights make the first girls title-game appearance in school history. The challenge is not new. Episcopal lost to top-seeded LCA in the semifinals the last two years.
Meanwhile, Curtis seeks its sixth straight title in Division I. Two of those previous title-game victories were over McKinley in 2017 and 2018. The Panthers make their first finals appearance since 2019.
“There are some similarities between the two teams,” McKinley coach Krystal Flowers said. “The thing we know is that we are going to apply a lot us pressure on defense. We saw that when we went down there to play them.
“We held our ground in for the first quarter. After that, we ran out of juice. We need to be able to handle that pressure and push on through. We have to capitalize on second-chance opportunities.”
Izzy Besselman scored a game-high 27 points and had seven rebounds and six blocked shots for Episcopal in its semifinal win over Newman. Tyreona Sibley scored 23 points, 29 rebounds and nine assists for McKinley in its semifinal win St. Joseph’s Academy.
Boys playoffs
More than 20 early-round games involving local boys teams will take place on either Friday or Saturday. Most of Friday’s action is nonselect bidistrict games.
Select teams will play quarterfinals Saturday ahead of their boys tourney that begins Tuesday in Lafayette.
After experiencing playoffs as a player at Brusly. and an assistant coach at Brusly and Zachary, first-year Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson has a new role he is prepared for. Defending 2A champion PAHS, the No. 2 seed, hosts Pickering at 5:30 p.m.
“One thing I do know is that you have to value every possession and understand that there is no tomorrow,” Jackson said. "It's a one-game season now."