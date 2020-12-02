Even though the LHSAA’s football playoffs are now in high gear, St. Amant’s Travis Uzee and Blake Zito of Denham Springs contend that it is never too early to talk about high-powered basketball matchups.
St. Amant’s Gold Dome Classic for boys teams and the Denham Springs tournament for girls team both tip off on Thursday at multiple sites, providing a multitude of possibilities.
By having Division I select/Class 5A powers Catholic High and Scotlandville square off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Amant to open the action, the Gold Dome Classic throws down a huge top tier matchup.
“We are real excited to get those two teams back in the tournament this year,” St. Amant’s Uzee said. “To have them start it off at our place is just a great way to kick off what I think will be a great weekend in basketball. If we make it to March season, both those teams will again be a factor in Division I.
“We’ve got a bunch of other really good matchups and teams. Zachary is off to a great start and we have Northside from Lafayette. We saw Ponchatoula and last week and were impressed. I don’t think New Iberia has lost a game yet. It should be great.”
Gold Dome Classic games will be played at St. Amant and Dutchtown the first two days. The round-robin tourney concludes at St. Amant Saturday. Uzee credits Dutchtown coach Pat Hill for volunteering use of his gym, noting that two sites makes it easier to offer a safer environment in the COVID-19 era.
Zito noted that COVID-19 concerns are a big factor for any game or tournament. He said one team will miss the first two days of the DSHS tourney due to quarantine. John Curtis, coached former LSU star and McKinley coach Temeka Johnson, pulled out of he DSHS tourney because of football playoff conflicts. DSHS, Walker, Albany, Brusly and Glen Oaks are among the sites being used.
“The tournament schedule is correct as of today and you never know what tomorrow might bring,” Zito said. “This is the tournament St. Michael used to run and we’ve taken it over, keeping the goal the same — to give teams a chance to see teams they can compete with.
“We’re playing in roughly four gyms every night and the idea is to give teams several games to play against teams they should match up well with. With it being at so many sites, it should limit the COVID risks.
“Ponchatoula is a great team. Liberty is here. Benton is coming down on Saturday and we’ll also have Madison Prep Saturday. These girls want to play and they want to see other teams. We are all craving a little bit of normalcy and I hope they get a taste of that this weekend.”