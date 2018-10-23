One look at Episcopal running back Brandon Garrido and smash-mouth football is not the first thing that pops into your mind. Watching him play, it’s a completely different story.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Garrido has no qualms about mixing it up with opponents of any size, especially if there’s an extra yard or two to be gained.
“He’s one of those iron-man football guys,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said.
“He doesn’t say a lot, he’s a team captain, but he plays with a lot of passion for the game. He’s the heart and soul of the team.”
Garrido is one of the main reasons the Knights are 6-2 and unbeaten in four 7-2A games going into Friday’s district game at East Feliciana.
While Austin Jemison leads the Episcopal Wing-T attack with 1,225 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns, Garrido has 746 and eight TDs on 113 carries. He’s also caught 11 passes for 236 yards and another score and contributed on defense as a safety-linebacker with 17 tackles. He plays on all four special teams units.
“Smash mouth,” Garrido said when asked to describe his style. “I run up the middle a lot, put my head down and fight for every yard.
“I enjoy my role. I’d like to play more defense, but whatever is best for the team. If I need to go in late in the game, in the middle, beginning, whatever it is.”
As a Class 2A school, Episcopal doesn’t have a large pool of talent, so playing multiple positions is a must. Bourgeois said he’s pulled back on Garrido’s defensive snaps as the season has gone on. He wants him available to grind teams down in the fourth quarter when the Knights have the lead.
“In the fourth quarter, he’s the guy with the ball security and he gets those extra yards, gets that extra first down to keep the clock moving,” Bourgeois said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid.
"When the game is over he’s totally exhausted. He gives everything he’s got. We’ll continue to use him in that role down the stretch.”
It’s a good fit. With Jemison banged up in a Week 2 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas, Garrido carried the ball 11 consecutive plays to run out the clock and protect a 28-21 victory. That kind of play has a positive effect on teammates.
“He’s got a constant motor,” Knights offensive lineman Ethan Massengale. “He always brings energy and a sense of wanting to get things done in the huddle. He’s somebody you want to block for. You know he’s going to fight for those extra yards. If you open up a hole for him, he’s going it eight or nine yards if not to the house.”
Garrido said he and Jemison work well as a tandem. Garrido gets a lot of his yardage between the tackles while Jemison’s speed makes him a better outside runner.
“We complement each other,” Garrido said. “I go inside, he goes outside, we try to mix it up. We block for each other and we’re best friends off the field, too.”
When the football season is over, Garrido moves on to basketball and then track. But the Knights have unfinished business and appear headed for a showdown for the district title with Dunham next week.
First things first, said Garrido.
“We’re taking it game by game,” he said. “We’ve got East Feliciana this week, and we’re looking only at them before we think about Dunham.”