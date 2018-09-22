Class 5A
1. John Curtis (4-0) beat Brother Martin 45-16
2. West Monroe (4-0) beat Noxubee County, Miss., 30-9
3. East Ascension (4-0) beat Cecilia 58-24
4. Zachary (3-1) beat Live Oak 24-10
5. Acadiana (4-0) beat New Iberia 27-7
6. Catholic-BR (3-1) beat St. Thomas More 52-43
7. Destrehan (3-1) beat Hahnville 28-15
8. Live Oak (3-1) lost to Zachary 24-10
9. Barbe (4-0) beat Lafayette 42-21
10. John Ehret (3-1) beat West Jefferson 31-14
Others receiving votes: Ruston (2-2) lost to Longview, Texas, 56-28; Parkway (2-1) lost to Evangel Christian 56-20; Byrd (3-1) lost to Haughton 42-21; Scotlandville (2-2) lost to Central 23-6; Terrebonne (4-0) beat Patterson 55-21; Evangel Christian (1-3) beat Parkway 56-20; Holy Cross (4-0) beat Shaw 35-6.
Class 4A
1. Karr (4-0) beat Carver 31-19
2. Warren Easton (3-0) did not play
3. St. Thomas More (3-1) lost to Catholic 52-43
4. Lakeshore (4-0) beat Loranger 62-20
5. Northwood (4-0) beat North DeSoto 42-28
6. Leesville (4-0) beat Pineville 38-35
7. North DeSoto (3-1) lost to Northwood-Shreveport 43-28
8. Neville (3-1) beat Carroll 49-8
9. Plaquemine (3-1) beat West St. John 31-6
10. Bastrop (4-0) beat Richwood 42-8
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic (2-2) lost to Rummel 42-3; Parkview Baptist (0-4) lost to Walker 10-3; Franklin Parish (3-1) lost to Kentwood 30-24; Rayne (1-3) beat Erath 37-8; St. Martinville (4-0) beat Northside 48-6, E.D. White (2-2) lost to Assumption 18-12; Tioga (3-1) beat Bolton 45-12.
Class 3A
1. University (4-0) beat West Feliciana 34-0
2. Jena (4-0) beat Grant 37-0
3. Church Point (4-0) beat Pine Prairie 46-0
4. Northwest (3-1) lost to Iota 49-12
5. Sterlington (3-1) beat Loyola Prep 34-13
6. Union Parish (3-1) lost to Many 33-14
7. Kaplan (2-2) beat Kinder 39-9
8. Loyola Prep (3-1) lost to Sterlington 34-13
9. St. James (3-1) beat Wossman 45-28
10. Iota (4-0) beat Northwest 49-12
Others receiving votes: De La Salle (1-2) did not play; Archbishop Hannan (4-0) beat The Church Academy 37-6; Jennings (2-2) beat Iowa 23-20; West Feliciana (1-3) lost to University 34-0; Crowley (2-2) lost to Eunice 36-32; Eunice (4-0) beat Crowley 36-32.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (4-0) beat Catholic-NI 49-0
2. Catholic-New Iberia (3-1) lost to Notre Dame 49-0
3. Amite (3-1) beat Independence 35-0
(tie) Dunham (4-0) beat Port Allen 40-0
5. Many (3-1) beat Union Parish 33-13
6. Newman (4-0) beat Berwick 48-23
7. Welsh (1-3) beat Avoyelles 57-0
8. Rosepine (4-0) beat Lakeside 45-12
9. Country Day (4-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 11-10
10. Ascension Episcopal (4-0) beat Delcambre 43-12
*Welsh’s record includes two forfeits announced by the LHSAA Friday.
Others receiving votes: St. Helena (3-1) beat Pine 36-14, Kinder (2-2) lost to Kaplan 39-9.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (4-0) beat Franklin Parish 30-24
2. Lafayette Christian (4-0) beat Highland Baptist 63-0
3. West St. John (2-2) lost to Plaquemine 31-6
4. Southern Lab (3-1) beat Broadmoor 31-14
5. Haynesville (4-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge 35-26
6. Oak Grove (4-0) beat Delta Grove 68-31
7. Logansport (4-0) beat Northwood-Lena 40-7
8. Ascension Catholic (4-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 54-0
9. Vermilion Catholic (4-0) beat Hanson Memorial 36-0
10. Basile (2-2) lost to St. Edmund 14-0
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian (4-0) beat St. John 28-21; Ouachita Christian (3-1) beat Sicily Island 34-14, Cedar Creek (2-2) lost to Delhi 22-21; Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-1) beat Slaughter Community Charter 36-32; Montgomery (3-1) beat LaSalle 46-18.