Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1) keeps the ball on the carry against Carroll, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Capitol at Episcopal

7:30 p.m. at Episcopal

RECORDS: Capitol 1-1; Episcopal 3-0

LAST WEEK: Capitol lost 29-20 to Martin Luther King Charter; Episcopal beat Catholic-Pointe Coupee 55-14

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: ATH Jacoby Bellazar, WR/DB Romell Jones, OL/DL Omarion Hawkins, LB/RB Tyler Johnson; EPISCOPAL: RB Ryan Armwood, LB Allen Stewart, OT Dillon Kong, Thomas Abadie.

NOTEWORTHY: Episcopal is ranked seventh among Class 2A schools going into its District 8-2A opener. ... Game is District 8-2A debut for first-year coach Corey Brownfield. ... Armwood leads area rushers with 540 yards and 12 total TDs.

Tara at Broadmoor

7 p.m.

RECORDS: Tara 0-3; Broadmoor 0-3

LAST WEEK: Tara lost to White Castle 15-14; Broadmoor lost to Walker 68-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB/DE Darren Nelson, WR/DB Timothy Hardnett, DE/RB Sahli Franklin, QB Jaylon Lathers; BROADMOOR: QB Sean Bertran, DE Joshua Talbert, WR Omar Ismail.

NOTEWORTHY: This District 7-4A opener gives neighborhood rivals Tara and Broadmoor a chance to get their first victory of the season. ... Former Southern quarterback Hansoni Holland seeks his first win as a coach for Tara.

White Castle vs. Ascension Catholic

7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonvile

RECORDS: White Castle 2-1; Ascension Catholic 2-0

LAST WEEK: White Castle beat Tara 15-14; Ascension Catholic beat Central Catholic 41-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: RB/OLB Barry Richards, QB/S Tahj Favorite, LB Jashone Landry, OL/DL Fred Villavaso; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, RB Khai Prean, OL/DL Jacque Husers, WR/DB Matthew Lefleur.

NOTEWORTHY: Pivotal District 7-1A opener for both teams. ... Prean leads ACHS with 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns in two games … Favorite is a top two-way performer for White Castle and its first-year head coach Marc Brown.

Woodlawn at Dutchtown

7 p.m.

RECORDS: Woodlawn 0-1; Dutchtown 3-0

LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to Carroll 33-24; Dutchtown beat Rayne 62-14

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: QB Rickie Collins, RB Amani Givens, DB/WR Lanard Harris, WR Kyle Jones; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, OT Reed Davis, DB Justin Agu, FS Jordan Jackson.

NOTEWORTHY: Plenty of notable numbers going into this District 5-5A opener. … Sampson leads area Class 5A/4A rushers with 445 yards and three TDs. … Collins passed for a career-high 456 yards in Woodlawn’s season opener Saturday.

