Capitol at Episcopal
7:30 p.m. at Episcopal
RECORDS: Capitol 1-1; Episcopal 3-0
LAST WEEK: Capitol lost 29-20 to Martin Luther King Charter; Episcopal beat Catholic-Pointe Coupee 55-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: ATH Jacoby Bellazar, WR/DB Romell Jones, OL/DL Omarion Hawkins, LB/RB Tyler Johnson; EPISCOPAL: RB Ryan Armwood, LB Allen Stewart, OT Dillon Kong, Thomas Abadie.
NOTEWORTHY: Episcopal is ranked seventh among Class 2A schools going into its District 8-2A opener. ... Game is District 8-2A debut for first-year coach Corey Brownfield. ... Armwood leads area rushers with 540 yards and 12 total TDs.
Tara at Broadmoor
7 p.m.
RECORDS: Tara 0-3; Broadmoor 0-3
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to White Castle 15-14; Broadmoor lost to Walker 68-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB/DE Darren Nelson, WR/DB Timothy Hardnett, DE/RB Sahli Franklin, QB Jaylon Lathers; BROADMOOR: QB Sean Bertran, DE Joshua Talbert, WR Omar Ismail.
NOTEWORTHY: This District 7-4A opener gives neighborhood rivals Tara and Broadmoor a chance to get their first victory of the season. ... Former Southern quarterback Hansoni Holland seeks his first win as a coach for Tara.
White Castle vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonvile
RECORDS: White Castle 2-1; Ascension Catholic 2-0
LAST WEEK: White Castle beat Tara 15-14; Ascension Catholic beat Central Catholic 41-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: RB/OLB Barry Richards, QB/S Tahj Favorite, LB Jashone Landry, OL/DL Fred Villavaso; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, RB Khai Prean, OL/DL Jacque Husers, WR/DB Matthew Lefleur.
NOTEWORTHY: Pivotal District 7-1A opener for both teams. ... Prean leads ACHS with 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns in two games … Favorite is a top two-way performer for White Castle and its first-year head coach Marc Brown.
Woodlawn at Dutchtown
7 p.m.
RECORDS: Woodlawn 0-1; Dutchtown 3-0
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to Carroll 33-24; Dutchtown beat Rayne 62-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: QB Rickie Collins, RB Amani Givens, DB/WR Lanard Harris, WR Kyle Jones; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, OT Reed Davis, DB Justin Agu, FS Jordan Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: Plenty of notable numbers going into this District 5-5A opener. … Sampson leads area Class 5A/4A rushers with 445 yards and three TDs. … Collins passed for a career-high 456 yards in Woodlawn’s season opener Saturday.