One down, one to go.
The LHSAA got to cross one more thing off its all-important to-do list by finishing its girls basketball tournament in Hammond on Saturday.
Up next is six days of boys basketball, starting Monday with semifinal games in Lafayette and Lake Charles. Finals begin Thursday in Lake Charles.
The significance of the LHSAA finishing these events in the shadows of a pandemic should never be downplayed.
Some states opted not to move forward with high school sports in 2020-21. Others decided on spring-only seasons, many of which will not end with a championship event.
We always say we are a little different here in Louisiana and so our high schools, with the LHSAA’s guidance, did this. From my viewpoint, finishing fall and all but one winter sport (powerlifting is later this month) is a win as all of us continue to move toward some sort of normal.
Never again will I take the chance to go cover a game or watch a team practice for granted. We are always told each day is a gift. Sports enrich the lives of many, particularly our high school student/athletes.
Of course, none of this was easy. Teams and coaches went through a lot to get here. There were so many unknowns. There were quarantines and fears that COVID-19 might ultimately shut down each season.
I was always taught that the things we must fight and work hardest for often have the greatest meaning. If that is true, LHSAA sports will provide some pandemic specific memories to note for years to come.
Week 1 quick takes
As per usual with a tourney like this, it was a mixed bag. Some games were close and others, not so much.
But it was nice to be back at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond for the first time since 2016 for the LHSAA girls tourney. It has always been a great host site. The COVID-19 change that allowed for approximately 1,400 fans per game later in the week enhanced the event.
Not all local teams took home the big trophy. Class 1A East Iberville winning its first girls basketball title was a highlight.
Doyle’s Presleigh Scott provided one of the best individual LHSAA tourney performances I have seen in the 2A final won by Lake Arthur 62-61 Friday. And yes, I have seen quite a few, including those from WNBA stars Seimone Augustus and Alana Beard.
Scott scored a game-high 26 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, 12 of which were offensive.
Week 2 lookahead
Like several coaches in the area, I considered the 2020-21 contingent of Baton Rouge boys teams to be one of the strongest in recent memory. With 12 teams in the tourney — the most of any region in the state — it is fair to say expectations were exceeded so far.
The question now is who can finish? One issue with the current select/nonselect format is that teams wind up playing each other year after year.
It will happen again this year. But there are some intriguing new matchups. One example is No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 2 St. Thomas More in Division II. Of course, rematches can be interesting too. The game between District 4-5A rivals, No. 15 Walker and No. 3 Zachary, is on that list.
Prep notable
Former Independence High player Anthony Williams, is now boys basketball coach at Long Beach, Mississippi. The school wants to host a Louisiana/Mississippi Boys Challenge on Dec. 4 in its new gym.
Contact Williams at Williamsa@cableone.net. Long Beach also seeks boys/girls teams for a Dec. 10-11 tournament.