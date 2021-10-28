Because the LHSAA’s playoff pairings are determined by power ratings, one can argue that the value of a district title is diminished.
Of course, I am not likely to be that “one.” But even if don’t believe in district play, there are other factors to consider for Week 9.
Like the possibility of an upset. As engaging and challenging as this season has been, there have been few upsets. And none locally that make you ask, “Did that just happen?”
I love the logistics of a good matchup. Will Team A's strengths negate what Team B does? Can emotion and willpower overcome a size and strength disadvantage?
With that said, here are games to ponder — two in Class 2A and two in Class 5A:
EAST FELICIANA AT EPISCOPAL: The Knights (7-0, 3-0) jumped into the 8-2A driver’s seat with an emotional 44-40 win over Dunham two weeks ago.
East Feliciana's record (3-4, 1-2) does not wow you. Keep two things in mind. These teams played a Hurricane Ida-generated nondistrict game in Week 2 and Episcopal won 42-35.
Also, East Feliciana quarterback Mills Dawson passed for 460 yards last week against Dunham and he has a 6-foot-8 target in junior Tre’Dez Green, who got a basketball offer from LSU recently.
PORT ALLEN AT THE DUNHAM SCHOOL: Everyone knew the Pelicans (6-2, 3-0) were the x-factor coming into District 8-2A play. Port Allen graduated multiple starters from a quarterfinals team in 2020.
However, coach Don Gibson’s veterans, including quarterback Jeremiah Dehon, have melded well with a group of youngsters and have won six straight.
Can Port Allen slow down Dunham’s Kalante Wilson, who rushed for 301 yards and five TDs in a 57-52 win over East Feliciana last week?
WOODLAWN AT CATHOLIC: Let’s be honest, Catholic (8-0, 3-0) is one of Louisiana’s most dominant teams. The Bears are ranked No. 1 in 5A and are No. 23 in the USA Today Super 25 national poll this week.
Woodlawn (3-4, 2-1) lost to East Ascension last week, taking some luster off this 5-5A game. Yes, the Bears are physically dominant on the line.
But , Woodlawn has one of Louisiana’s most talented offenses led by quarterback Rickie Collins, a Purdue commitment. Perhaps a shootout? We’ll see.
ZACHARY AT CENTRAL: This matchup does not look great on paper. of course. Second-ranked Zachary (8-0, 3-0) has the advantage in size, speed, etc. The Broncos’ have a Texas A&M commitment in Eli Holstein.
But Central is no paper Wildcat. Central (6-2, 2-1) is celebrating its 75th football season this week. They like the underdog role. Coach Sid Edwards’ teams typically play well in big games.